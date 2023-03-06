|
Clarkson : Preliminary Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 Presentation
Results Presentation
31 December 2022
Andi Case & Jeff Woyda
6th March 2023
Financial results
Jeff Woyda
Chief Operating Officer &
Chief Financial Officer
Another record financial performance
Strong cash generation enables our progressive dividend policy which is now in its 20th year.
Results summary
To 31 December
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
603.8
|
443.3
|
+36.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying profit before taxation
|
100.9
|
69.4
|
+45.4%
|
(Before acquisition related costs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
(0.8)
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before taxation
|
100.1
|
69.1
|
+44.9%
|
(after acquisition related costs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying earnings per share
|
250.3p
|
165.6p
|
+51.1%
|
(Before acquisition related costs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results Presentation|31 December 2022
|
3
|
Andi Case & Jeff Woyda|6th March 2023
|
Segmental performance
Revenue, profit and margin
|
|
Revenue
|
Revenue
|
Profit
|
Profit
|
Margin
|
Margin
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broking
|
495.5
|
340.0
|
117.6
|
73.6
|
23.7%
|
21.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
49.8
|
56.0
|
7.8
|
13.3
|
15.7%
|
23.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Support
|
39.0
|
29.6
|
5.0
|
3.3
|
12.8%
|
11.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research
|
19.5
|
17.7
|
7.0
|
6.1
|
35.9%
|
34.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results Presentation|31 December 2022
|
4
|
Andi Case & Jeff Woyda|6th March 2023
|
USD v GBP Exchange Rate
GBP 1 is worth the following in USD
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Arithmetic average for the year
|
1.2300
|
1.3760
|
Spot rate at year end
|
1.2057
|
1.3496
|
|
|
|
Results Presentation|31 December 2022
|
5
|
Andi Case & Jeff Woyda|6th March 2023
|
Disclaimer
Clarkson plc published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 11:19:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about CLARKSON PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on CLARKSON PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
568 M
681 M
681 M
|Net income 2022
|
70,9 M
85,0 M
85,0 M
|Net cash 2022
|
326 M
391 M
391 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|14,3x
|Yield 2022
|2,72%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 012 M
1 212 M
1 212 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,21x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,06x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 700
|Free-Float
|85,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CLARKSON PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|3 305,00 GBX
|Average target price
|4 281,67 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|29,6%