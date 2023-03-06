Advanced search
    CKN   GB0002018363

CLARKSON PLC

(CKN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:41:16 2023-03-06 am EST
3517.50 GBX   +6.43%
06:20aClarkson : Preliminary Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 Presentation
PU
05:22aSterling Likely to Trade Steady This Week
DJ
04:25aFTSE 100 Edges Lower as Miners Fall; Utilities Gain
DJ
Clarkson : Preliminary Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 Presentation

03/06/2023 | 06:20am EST
Results Presentation

31 December 2022

Andi Case & Jeff Woyda

6th March 2023

Financial results

Jeff Woyda

Chief Operating Officer &

Chief Financial Officer

Another record financial performance

Strong cash generation enables our progressive dividend policy which is now in its 20th year.

Results summary

To 31 December

2022

2021

£m

£m

Revenue

603.8

443.3

+36.2%

Underlying profit before taxation

100.9

69.4

+45.4%

(Before acquisition related costs)

Acquisition related costs

(0.8)

(0.3)

Profit before taxation

100.1

69.1

+44.9%

(after acquisition related costs)

Underlying earnings per share

250.3p

165.6p

+51.1%

(Before acquisition related costs)

Results Presentation|31 December 2022

3

Andi Case & Jeff Woyda|6th March 2023

Segmental performance

Revenue, profit and margin

Revenue

Revenue

Profit

Profit

Margin

Margin

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

£m

£m

£m

£m

Broking

495.5

340.0

117.6

73.6

23.7%

21.6%

Financial

49.8

56.0

7.8

13.3

15.7%

23.8%

Support

39.0

29.6

5.0

3.3

12.8%

11.1%

Research

19.5

17.7

7.0

6.1

35.9%

34.5%

Results Presentation|31 December 2022

4

Andi Case & Jeff Woyda|6th March 2023

USD v GBP Exchange Rate

GBP 1 is worth the following in USD

2022

2021

Arithmetic average for the year

1.2300

1.3760

Spot rate at year end

1.2057

1.3496

Results Presentation|31 December 2022

5

Andi Case & Jeff Woyda|6th March 2023

Disclaimer

Clarkson plc published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 11:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
