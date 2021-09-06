Clarkson : Tour de Clarksons to raise money for newly established Clarkson Foundation

On Thursday 9 September, 23 teams from 11 of Clarksons' global offices will take part in the 'Tour de Clarksons' charity event to help raise money for The Clarkson Foundation.

Teams will be competing in a three-hour endurance cycle on static bikes, with the 10 team members able to rotate on and off to ensure fresh legs and energetic sprints to clock up the highest number of kilometers. All global teams will be competing at the same time and a live stream through a virtual route with a live leaderboard feed, means that, wherever you are in the world, you can tune in to view the action.

At the end of 2020, Clarksons set up and launched The Clarkson Foundation providing an opportunity for Clarksons as a collective to do more for the causes it is passionate about. The Clarkson Foundation, with charitable status, ensures charitable giving can go further to create meaningful and lasting change around the world.

Over the past 12 months, The Clarkson Foundation has supported The Wave Project, a Belfast based charity that provides surf therapy for young children; StreetChild, providing education to children in one of Liberia's most remote communities; and Greyhope Bay, a charity that focuses on marine heritage preservation in Aberdeen. The Foundation is actively seeking new projects to support for the forthcoming year to amplify the Group's charitable giving and create change in areas employees are passionate about.

Event organiser and The Clarkson Foundation Trustee, Lily Bagshaw, commented: 'Clarksons' people have always been generous and charitable. Whether it is getting sweaty in this years' Charity Giving Day cycling event or channeling our expertise, experience and time into charitable projects, the important thing is that a tangible difference can be felt by the charities we support. This is the first year that we are raising money for The Clarkson Foundation, and we want to set to bar high so that we can achieve genuine and positive change.'

How you can help:

We're actively seeking new charitable projects for the Foundation to support.

Support the Tour de Clarksons charity event and donate towards The Clarkson Foundation.

Tune in to watch the global teams race against one another in a virtual race.

Visit The Clarkson Foundation website to find out more.