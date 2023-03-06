Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Clarkson PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CKN   GB0002018363

CLARKSON PLC

(CKN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:09:14 2023-03-06 am EST
3460.00 GBX   +4.69%
04:06aSluggish open ahead of US Fed testimony this week
AN
04:00aClarkson hails "record" year on revenue and profit surge
AN
03:03aFTSE 100 Set to Open Unchanged After Asia, US Gains
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clarkson hails "record" year on revenue and profit surge

03/06/2023 | 04:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Clarkson PLC on Monday raised its shareholder payout for the 20th year in a row, amid a "record" performance with revenue and profit both rising by double-digit percentages.

Shares were up 5.0% at 3,470.00 pence each on Monday morning in London.

In 2022, the London-based integrated shipping services provider said revenue jumped by 36% to GBP603.8 million from GBP443.3 million, driven mainly by the Broking division.

Pretax profit increased by 45% to GBP100.1 million from GBP69.1 million, as operating profit rose to GBP582.0 million from GBP426.8 million a year ago.

Underlying pretax profit was GBP100.9 million, up 45% from GBP69.4 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was 247.9 pence, up 51% from 164.6p. Underlying earnings per share was 250.3p, up 51% from 250.3p a year ago.

The firm increased its final dividend by 12% to 64 pence per share from 57p, resulting in a full-year payout of 93 pence per share, up 11% from 84p a year prior.

Chief Executive Officer Andi Case said: "2022 was a record year for Clarksons, and I thank all my colleagues across every area of the business for their hard work, dedication and commitment. Whilst the global geo-political outlook for 2023 and beyond remains uncertain, the strength of business and balance between supply and demand, supported by our record level of forward order book, gives us confidence in the outlook for Clarksons."

Looking ahead, Clarkson said it starts 2023 with confidence despite uncertainties in the geo-political landscape.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CLARKSON PLC
04:06aSluggish open ahead of US Fed testimony this week
AN
04:00aClarkson hails "record" year on revenue and profit surge
AN
03:03aFTSE 100 Set to Open Unchanged After Asia, US Gains
DJ
02:52aStocks called flat; AstraZeneca positive test results
AN
02:18aClarkson Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (CKN.L) CLARKSON Reports FY22 EPS GBX246.1
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (CKN.L) CLARKSON Posts FY22 Revenue GBP603.8M
MT
03/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan
RE
02/08Insider Sell: Payoneer Global
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLARKSON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 568 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2022 70,9 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
Net cash 2022 326 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 1 012 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart CLARKSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Clarkson PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARKSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3 305,00 GBX
Average target price 4 148,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andi Case Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey David Woyda COO, CFO & Executive Director
Laurence David Edgar Hollingworth Chairman
Birger Nergaard Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy J. Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARKSON PLC2.16%1 212
HAPAG-LLOYD AG63.29%54 028
AP MOLLER MAERSK8.61%41 809
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.06%24 620
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA12.73%13 078
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-2.70%11 542