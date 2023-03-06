Clarkson hails "record" year on revenue and profit surge

(Alliance News) - Clarkson PLC on Monday raised its shareholder payout for the 20th year in a row, amid a "record" performance with revenue and profit both rising by double-digit percentages.

Shares were up 5.0% at 3,470.00 pence each on Monday morning in London.

In 2022, the London-based integrated shipping services provider said revenue jumped by 36% to GBP603.8 million from GBP443.3 million, driven mainly by the Broking division.

Pretax profit increased by 45% to GBP100.1 million from GBP69.1 million, as operating profit rose to GBP582.0 million from GBP426.8 million a year ago.

Underlying pretax profit was GBP100.9 million, up 45% from GBP69.4 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was 247.9 pence, up 51% from 164.6p. Underlying earnings per share was 250.3p, up 51% from 250.3p a year ago.

The firm increased its final dividend by 12% to 64 pence per share from 57p, resulting in a full-year payout of 93 pence per share, up 11% from 84p a year prior.

Chief Executive Officer Andi Case said: "2022 was a record year for Clarksons, and I thank all my colleagues across every area of the business for their hard work, dedication and commitment. Whilst the global geo-political outlook for 2023 and beyond remains uncertain, the strength of business and balance between supply and demand, supported by our record level of forward order book, gives us confidence in the outlook for Clarksons."

Looking ahead, Clarkson said it starts 2023 with confidence despite uncertainties in the geo-political landscape.

