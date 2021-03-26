Log in
CLARKSON PLC

CLARKSON PLC

(CKN)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clarkson : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

03/26/2021 | 03:25am EDT
Clarkson PLC, the world's leading shipping services group, is delighted to announce that Marie-Louise Clayton will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 January 2017. She will take over as Chair of the Audit Committee following the Annual General Meeting in May 2017 when James Morley, who has been a Non-Executive Director for nine years, will retire from the Board.

Marie-Louise Clayton brings a wealth of financial and strategic experience from a broad range of businesses from technology and manufacturing to sugar processing, power and energy. She is currently Chair of the Audit Committee of Zotefoams plc and a Non-Executive Director of Geoffrey Osborne Ltd.

Marie-Louise has held various executive positions including Finance Director of Venture Production plc, Chief Financial Officer & IT Director of the primary food group division of Associated British Foods plc and Chief Financial Officer of Lincoln Gas Turbines at GEC Alstom. She also held roles at Advent Venture Capital, Exxon Chemicals, Inland Revenue and Guest, Keen and Nettlefold.

Her past Non-Executive appointments have included Audit Committee Chair of Diploma plc and Forth Ports plc and Non-Executive Director of Independent Oil & Gas Ltd and Ocean Rig ASA. Marie-Louise was also an Audit Committee Chair of Housing for Women.

James Hughes-Hallett, Chairman, commented: 'We are delighted that Marie-Louise will be joining the Board, and look forward to welcoming her to Clarksons in the New Year. She brings the proven skills to chair the Audit Committee and a wealth of experience which will be invaluable as we continue to deliver against our strategy.'

No further information falls to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Penny Watson
Company Secretary
Clarkson PLC
Tel: +44(0) 20 7334 0000

Disclaimer

Clarkson plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
