Clarkson says 2023 expectations unchanged after positive start

    CKN   GB0002018363

CLARKSON PLC

(CKN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:45:43 2023-05-11 am EDT
2930.00 GBX   -2.20%
(Alliance News) - Clarkson PLC on Thursday said it had a positive start to 2023, with the green transition and supply-side constraints driving activity in its markets.

Clarkson is a London-based provider of shipbroking and investment banking services to the shipping and offshore markets. It provided an update on the year to date at its annual general meeting on Thursday, saying its expectations for 2022 remain unchanged.

Clarkson said this is despite a weaker dollar, in which most shipping services are billed.

"The medium-term outlook for shipping is positive, and we remain confident in the outlook for the business," Chair Laurence Hollingworth told the AGM.

Clarkson said the Broking division continues to be its main driving force behind revenue and profit. The activity of the division remains at a similar level to last year.

The company said the Financial division also was performing in line with 2022, despite more difficult capital markets. It said both the Research and Support divisions were trading ahead of last year.

Clarkson share were down 3.9% at 2,940.00 pence on Thursday afternoon.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 614 M 775 M 775 M
Net income 2023 74,6 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net cash 2023 391 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,19%
Capitalization 938 M 1 184 M 1 184 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart CLARKSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Clarkson PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARKSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3 060,00 GBX
Average target price 4 302,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Andi Case Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey David Woyda COO, CFO & Executive Director
Laurence David Edgar Hollingworth Chairman
Birger Nergaard Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy J. Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARKSON PLC-5.41%1 184
HAPAG-LLOYD AG7.26%36 753
AP MOLLER MAERSK-24.46%29 482
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.48%24 746
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED13.55%13 504
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA3.22%12 121
