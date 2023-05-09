Looking ahead: The outlook for ammonia freight rates
05/09/2023 | 04:20am EDT
Looking ahead: The outlook for ammonia freight rates
09/05/23
As we approached the end of 2022, ammonia prices were at an all-time high and the market was enjoying a forward momentum that it seemed nothing could temper. High natural gas prices had forced production cutbacks, the war in Ukraine was causing further supply issues and success was coming easy to newcomers who found the market easy to make money in. But, with European natural gas prices having recently dropped below the average levels of 2021-2022, what can we expect to see happening to ammonia freight rates over the coming period.
New players are dipping their toes in the ammonia pond...
The drive to decarbonise, and the important role which Japan has been playing is at the heart of this development. Japanese players have plenty of motivation to gain knowledge and experience in ammonia shipping. The Japanese government has given a firm directive in support of ammonia as supplemental fuel for power generation and the future use of ammonia as a marine fuel. This will likely lead to strong support for new ships, not only capable of carrying ammonia as a cargo, but also capable of burning ammonia as a fuel. Indeed, virtually every new LPG ship order we have seen in recent months will have ammonia cargo capability and is also "ammonia ready", should ammonia engines become viable and approvable by class.
Can the market remain supported by longer-term demand?
Regardless of the production method used, ammonia is always required to make fertilisers. And it is this demand which will continue to underline the market's growth. In addition to that, 'green factors' are generating yet further demand, albeit that this growth is constrained by the speed at which production can be increased by investment in infrastructure: On a positive note, energy companies and industrial players are showing growing interest in ammonia, primarily associated with hydrogen carriage. Indirectly, the ammonia market is being pulled along by non-traditional drivers, but how and when this translates into seaborne volumes, remains to be seen.
What does the future hold for ammonia freight rates?
Ammonia's future looks bright! After languishing in the background for many years, it is now firmly the spotlight. However, its big brother LPG will have a major hand in shaping its future. For the foreseeable future at least, ammonia shipping rates are inextricably linked to the LPG market. Given that LPG ships transport ammonia, the LPG market will also determine how much of the fleet will carry ammonia and what the freight levels will be.
Clarksons Gases and Green Ammonia Team
We are the leading provider of shipping-related services to the ammonia industry - and have been for over four decades. More recently, developments in green ammonia and CO2 carriage have become focal points for the Clarksons Gases team.
We deliver integrated solutions with our unique blend of experience and knowledge. Backed by strong analytical support, our Chartering and Asset team is well positioned to assist with developing your ammonia strategy and future-proofing your shipping requirements.
Clarksons Gases welcome new players and the growing efforts being undertaken to decarbonise the industry while remaining fully committed to our traditional ammonia clients. We are already handling several project enquiries from a variety of existing and prospective clients. If you require any help, please contact the team.
Insights
Offshore CCS in the UK and Europe - Two steps forward, one step back?
The drive to store waste CO₂ emissions is growing as we edge ever closer to decarbonisation deadlines. But the journey appears to be far from smooth. Whilst Northwest Europe is certainly at the leading edge of offshore storage developments, bureaucracy and politics appear to be hampering efforts. In this article, we look at what point some projects might begin to falter and run out of momentum, as well as investigating whether this emerging market is showing signs of becoming competitive.
Insights
Is the tide turning for ammonia freight rates?
Heading towards the end of 2022, high natural gas prices had forced ammonia production cutbacks and the Ukraine conflict was further exacerbating supply. As a result, prices were driven to all-time highs. However, since entering 2023, we've seen European natural gas prices drop below last year's average. In this article, we examine what this means for ammonia freight rates going forward.
Insights
Offshore carbon storage: Europe leads the way, but will Asia soon catch up?
While Europe is currently the front-runner in terms of offshore carbon storage, significant developments in other parts of the globe could potentially change this in coming years. In this article, we compare offshore carbon storage developments across Europe with those occurring in Asia Pacific.