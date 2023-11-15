(Alliance News) - Molten Ventures PLC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Laurence Hollingworth as chair, which will become effective on January 2.

The London-based venture capital firm said Hollingworth will also become a non-executive director of the company, as well as chair of the nomination committee and a member of the renumeration committee.

Hollingworth is currently chair of London-based shipping service provider Clarkson PLC, and a non-executive director at Durham, England-based Atom Bank PLC.

"I'm pleased to be joining a unique, listed VC and contributing to its growth ambitions, leveraging my capital markets, investment banking and leadership experience," Hollingworth said.

Molten also noted that Interim Chair Grahame Cooke will return to his role as senior independent director and chair of the audit committee following an "orderly handover". Cook was appointed interim chair in January after Chair Karen Slatford retired after seven years in the role.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Davis said: "The executive team are looking forward to working with Laurence and benefitting from the insight and guidance his experience brings to our boardroom."

Shares in Molten Ventures rose 0.7% to 246.80 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

