    CMTG   US18270D1063

CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(CMTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-29 pm EDT
11.92 USD   +1.53%
04:47pClaros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/15Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
03/15Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividend for the First Quarter of 2023, Payable on April 14, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/29/2023 | 04:47pm EDT
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on June 1, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMTG2023. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2023 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number provided to them in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, on their individual proxy card, or on the voting instruction form accompanying the proxy materials to attend the annual meeting.

For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a webcast replay will be available on CMTG’s website for one year following the meeting date.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 334 M - -
Net income 2023 171 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,20x
Yield 2023 12,6%
Capitalization 1 636 M 1 636 M -
EV / Sales 2023 21,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,74 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Jay Mack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Michael McGillis President & Director
Jai Agarwal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew M. Silberstein Independent Director
Steven L. Richman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-20.19%1 636
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.25%9 344
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-4.73%5 670
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.71%5 312
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-2.69%3 766
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-15.97%3 031
