    CMTG   US18270D1063

CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(CMTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
13.62 USD   -0.95%
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/19Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.(NYSE:CMTG) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/19Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.(NYSE:CMTG) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/20/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

A conference call to discuss CMTG’s financial results will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 and referencing the Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. teleconference call; access code 466886.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CMTG’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com. An earnings presentation accompanying the earnings release and containing supplemental information about the Company’s financial results may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a webcast replay will be available on CMTG’s website or by dialing 1-866-813-9403, access code 464223, beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 306 M - -
Net income 2022 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 1 918 M 1 918 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,8x
EV / Sales 2023 24,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Technical analysis trends CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,75 $
Average target price 18,20 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Jay Mack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Michael McGillis President & Director
Jai Agarwal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew M. Silberstein Independent Director
Steven L. Richman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-16.11%1 918
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-45.14%7 341
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-21.03%5 934
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-47.41%4 178
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-24.98%3 912
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-28.94%3 553