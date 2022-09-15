Advanced search
    CMTG   US18270D1063

CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(CMTG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
15.61 USD   -4.29%
Claros Mortgage Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.37 a Share, Payable Oct. 14 to Stockholders of Record Sept. 30
MT
04:21pClaros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
09/06JPMorgan Cuts Claros Mortgage Trust to Underweight From Neutral, Price Target to $17 From $19
MT
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividend

09/15/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (“the Company” or “CMTG”) declared a dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CMTG intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those acts. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by CMTG’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of CMTG’s performance in future periods. Except as required by law, CMTG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 306 M - -
Net income 2022 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 9,07%
Capitalization 2 275 M 2 275 M -
EV / Sales 2022 25,0x
EV / Sales 2023 24,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Managers and Directors
Richard Jay Mack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Michael McGillis President & Director
Jai Agarwal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew M. Silberstein Independent Director
Steven L. Richman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-0.49%2 275
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.03%11 053
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.54%7 248
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-23.20%6 100
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.36%4 935
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-15.41%4 230