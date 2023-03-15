Advanced search
CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(CMTG)
03/15/2023
11.64 USD   -2.84%
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividend
03/08Transcript : Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference, Mar-08-2023 09:55 AM
03/03Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividend

03/15/2023 | 06:12pm EDT
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (“the Company” or “CMTG”) declared a dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CMTG intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those acts. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by CMTG’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of CMTG’s performance in future periods. Except as required by law, CMTG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 334 M - -
Net income 2023 171 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,12x
Yield 2023 12,7%
Capitalization 1 622 M 1 622 M -
EV / Sales 2023 21,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Richard Jay Mack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Michael McGillis President & Director
Jai Agarwal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew M. Silberstein Independent Director
Steven L. Richman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-18.56%1 670
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.25%9 339
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-0.87%5 900
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.65%5 657
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.1.84%3 941
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-11.81%3 181