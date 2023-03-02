Advanced search
    CMTG   US18270D1063

CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.

(CMTG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
13.12 USD   -0.53%
04:52pClaros Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Present at Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
02/24UBS Adjusts Claros Mortgage Trust Price Target to $15 From $17.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/22North American Morning Briefing: Fed Minutes Eyed -3-
DJ
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Present at Citi Global Property CEO Conference

03/02/2023 | 04:52pm EST
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced that Richard Mack, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:55 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of CMTG’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on CMTG’s website shortly after the event.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 334 M - -
Net income 2023 171 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 11,2%
Capitalization 1 838 M 1 838 M -
EV / Sales 2023 22,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,19 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Jay Mack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Michael McGillis President & Director
Jai Agarwal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew M. Silberstein Independent Director
Steven L. Richman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLAROS MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-10.33%1 838
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.46%9 941
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.2.32%6 086
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.18%5 989
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.10.65%4 283
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.0.00%3 539