Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in markets across the United States. The Company's objective is to be a provider of debt capital for transitional commercial real estate (CRE) assets and, in doing so, to generate risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders. It creates a diversified investment portfolio of CRE loans that it intends to hold to maturity. The Company also focuses on mortgage loans secured by a first priority or subordinate mortgage on transitional CRE assets, and subordinate loans including mezzanine loans secured by a pledge of equity ownership interests in the direct or indirect property owner rather than directly in the underlying commercial properties. The Company is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P.

Sector Specialized REITs