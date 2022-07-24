Log in
    CRXT   US18271L1070

CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRXT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-22 pm EDT
0.3356 USD   -4.17%
Certain Pre-Funded Warrants of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022.

07/24/2022 EDT
Certain Pre-Funded Warrants of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022. These Pre-Funded Warrants will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 25-APR-2022 to 24-JUL-2022. Details: Executive officers and directors, have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, without the prior written consent of the Maxim Group LLC not to directly or indirectly, offer to sell, sell, pledge or otherwise transfer or dispose of (or enter into any transaction or device that is designed to, or could be expected to, result in the transfer or disposition by any person at any time in the future of) any of the Units, enter into any swap or other derivatives transaction that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic benefits or risks of ownership of securities, make any demand for or exercise any right or cause to be filed a registration statement, including any amendments thereto, with respect to the registration of any Common Stock or securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Stock or any other securities of Company or publicly disclose the intention to do any of the foregoing, subject to certain exceptions, for a period of 90 days from the date of this prospectus.


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
06/23Oragenics Appoints Kimberly Murphy as President, CEO
MT
06/15CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
06/09CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
06/09Clarus Therapeutics to Present New Data for JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) at ENDO..
AQ
05/18Clarus Therapeutics Gets US Patent for Testosterone Replacement Product
MT
05/18Clarus Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Patent Covering JATENZO® (testosterone undeca..
AQ
05/17Truist Securities Adjusts Clarus Therapeutics Holdings' Price Target to $3 from $7, Kee..
MT
05/17Needham & Co. Adjusts Price Target for Clarus Therapeutics to $3 From $8, Reiterates Bu..
MT
05/16CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/16Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,5 M 17,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,34 $
Average target price 2,63 $
Spread / Average Target 682%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Dudley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard D. Peterson Chief Financial Officer
Kimberly M. Murphy Chairman
Jay Newmark Chief Medical Officer
Steven A. Bourne Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.-85.59%17
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.14%452 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.35%295 927
PFIZER, INC.-13.43%287 446
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.22%278 756
ABBVIE INC.9.12%262 363