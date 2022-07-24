Certain Warrants of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022. These Warrants will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 25-APR-2022 to 24-JUL-2022. Details: Executive officers and directors, have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, without the prior written consent of the Maxim Group LLC not to directly or indirectly, offer to sell, sell, pledge or otherwise transfer or dispose of (or enter into any transaction or device that is designed to, or could be expected to, result in the transfer or disposition by any person at any time in the future of) any of the Units, enter into any swap or other derivatives transaction that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic benefits or risks of ownership of securities, make any demand for or exercise any right or cause to be filed a registration statement, including any amendments thereto, with respect to the registration of any Common Stock or securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Stock or any other securities of Company or publicly disclose the intention to do any of the foregoing, subject to certain exceptions, for a period of 90 days from the date of this prospectus.