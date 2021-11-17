Log in
Clarus Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Clarus”) (Nasdaq:CRXT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 18, 2021, after the market closes.

Clarus will host a conference call on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are (844) 249-2007 for domestic callers and (224) 619-3902 for international callers. The conference ID number is 1354439. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible through the Investors section of Clarus Therapeutics’ website at Investors.ClarusTherapeutics.com.

About Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with expertise in developing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women – including potential therapies for orphan indications. Clarus Therapeutics’ first commercial product is JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate). For more information, visit www.clarustherapeutics.com and www.jatenzo.com. Follow us on Twitter (@Clarus_Thera) and LinkedIn (Clarus Therapeutics).

Clarus Investor Relations Contact:
Kara Stancell
kstancell@clarustherapeutics.com
(847) 562-4300 x 206


