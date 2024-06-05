Real-time Estimate
Clas Ohlson : 06 05 2024 Interim report Q4 Presentation
June 05, 2024 at 04:15 am EDT
05 June 2024
Kristofer Tonström
President & CEO
Pernilla Walfridsson
CFO
• Business update
Agenda
• Financial development
• Events after the reporting period
Strategy update and summary
Q&A
Highlights Q4
& FY 2023/24
3
Q4 total sales* 2,167 MSEK, organic +13%
Q4 operating profit at 65 MSEK
FY 2023/24 total sales* 10,232 MSEK, organic +11%
FY operating profit at 717 MSEK, operating margin +7.0%
Operating cash flow 1,489 MSEK (941)
Solid financial position: net debt/EBITDA -0.2**
EPS: 8.03 SEK (2.85)
Proposed dividend 4.25 SEK per share
Solid start to 2024/25 with +13% organic growth in May
*Including the acquired Spares Group
**Excl IFRS 16
Strategy execution - key targets
1
Organic growth
5% with
2
Industry leading in
7-9% EBIT margin
sustainability
- deliver on
our people agenda and
2045 commitments
Planet People Society
Strategy execution - overview Q4 23/24
Make assortment relevant 12 months/year.
✓ All prioritised categories driving growth
✓ Continued high pace in launching product news
✓ Positive trend for product reviews
A profitable and growing online business.
~50% of online orders delivered via stores
Online share of total sales approx. 19% in Q4
Expand the store network.
Net addition of 6 stores in Q4
2 more stores opened in May
24/25: target of approx. 10 new stores, focus also on developing existing stores
Efficient customer communication.
competitive cost base.
Execution on our sustainability agenda.
Growing customer base. Club Clas +400,000 members vs Q4 LY
More effective organisation and ways of working
Continued roll-out of sustainability training - now more than 300 sustainability ambassadors
6
*Excluding the acquired Spares Group
Growth in all prioritised product categories
Create a conscious homeenvironment.
Connect & enjoy yourhome.
Sustainability
Spare parts
Seasons
Consumablesassortment
Continued high pace in renewing the assortment
Approx.
• Record no. of product news in 2023/24
4,500
‒ Driving customer interest and sales growth
• High relevance in all seasons and customer situations
• Attracting new customer segments and building depth in our product niches
8
Selection of
BLOCKBUSTER product launches
Store expansion according to plan…
New stores well received by customers
Continued positive trend in LFL sales
Stores and e-com supporting each other
Reduced cost base an enabler for profitable growth by store expansion going forward
Target for 2024/25: net addition of approx. 10 new stores
New stores in 23/24
New stores in 24/25
…and building a more robust store portfolio
Relocation of existing stores
Renegotiations of existing store contracts
Optimised assortment
Optimised sales area (+/-)
Optimised storage area (+/-)
