Q4 report

05 June 2024

Kristofer Tonström

President & CEO

Pernilla Walfridsson

CFO

1

• Business update

Agenda

• Financial development

• Events after the reporting period

  • Strategy update and summary
  • Q&A

2

Highlights Q4

& FY 2023/24

3

  • Q4 total sales* 2,167 MSEK, organic +13%
  • Q4 operating profit at 65 MSEK
  • FY 2023/24 total sales* 10,232 MSEK, organic +11%
  • FY operating profit at 717 MSEK, operating margin +7.0%
  • Operating cash flow 1,489 MSEK (941)
  • Solid financial position: net debt/EBITDA -0.2**
  • EPS: 8.03 SEK (2.85)
  • Proposed dividend 4.25 SEK per share
  • Solid start to 2024/25 with +13% organic growth in May

*Including the acquired Spares Group

**Excl IFRS 16

Business update

4

Strategy execution - key targets

1

Organic growth 5% with

2

Industry leading in

7-9% EBIT margin

sustainability - deliver on

our people agenda and

2045 commitments

Planet People Society

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

5

Strategy execution - overview Q4 23/24

Make assortment relevant 12 months/year.

All prioritised categories driving growth

Continued high pace in launching product news

Positive trend for product reviews

A profitable and growing online business.

  • Q4 online sales* +11%

~50% of online orders delivered via stores

  • Online share of total sales approx. 19% in Q4

Expand the store network.

  • Net addition of 6 stores in Q4
  • 2 more stores opened in May
  • 24/25: target of approx. 10 new stores, focus also on developing existing stores

Efficient customer communication.

  1. competitive cost base.

Execution on our sustainability agenda.

  • Growing customer base. Club Clas +400,000 members vs Q4 LY
  • More effective organisation and ways of working
  • Continued roll-out of sustainability training - now more than 300 sustainability ambassadors

6

*Excluding the acquired Spares Group

Growth in all prioritised product categories

Tidyup yourhome.

Light up yourhome.

Create a conscious homeenvironment.

Connect & enjoy yourhome.

Fix your home.

Sustainability

Spare parts

Seasons

Consumablesassortment

7

Continued high pace in renewing the assortment

Approx.

• Record no. of product news in 2023/24

4,500

‒ Driving customer interest and sales growth

new products

• High relevance in all seasons and customer situations

• Attracting new customer segments and building depth in our product niches

8

Selection of BLOCKBUSTER product launches

Store expansion according to plan…

  • New stores well received by customers
  • Continued positive trend in LFL sales
  • Stores and e-com supporting each other
  • Reduced cost base an enabler for profitable growth by store expansion going forward

Target for 2024/25: net addition of approx. 10 new stores

New stores in 23/24

New stores in 24/25

…and building a more robust store portfolio

  • Relocation of existing stores
  • Renegotiations of existing store contracts
  • Optimised assortment
  • Optimised sales area (+/-)
  • Optimised storage area (+/-)

