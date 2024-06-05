Clas Ohlson AB is a Sweden-based company active in the retail sector. The Companyâs product portfolio comprises five categories: Hardware, offering tools and material to renovate, build, paint and repair; Home, including products for kitchen and bathroom, cleaning, laundry and storage, hygiene and health, school work and leisure; Multimedia, which provides computer and telephone accessories, as well as music equipment; Electrical, such as chargers, cable, clocks and lamps; and Leisure, which supplies products for outdoor and indoor activities. Its distribution channels include retail and online stores, as well as catalogue and telephone sales. Furthermore, It owns a range of brands: Asaklitt, Cocraft, Gavia, Exibel, Coline, and Prologue, among others. The Company operates worldwide through a number of wholly owned subsidiaries, such as Clas Ohlson AS, Clas Ohlson OY, Clas Ohlson Ltd, Clas Ohlson GmbH and Clas Ohlson Ltd.