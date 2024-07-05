Clas Ohlson's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023/24 is now available at about.clasohlson.com.

The Annual and Sustainability Report contains highlights from the financial year, as well as follow-up on the company's objectives in terms of financial development and sustainability. The Annual and Sustainability Report is available here in both Swedish and English versions and is designed to be read primarily on screen. There will be a limited amount of printed copies available which can be ordered via telephone +46 247 444 00 or via e-mail ir@clasohlson.se.

Today, Clas Ohlson also files the ESEF version (European Single Electronic Format) of the 2023/24 annual report with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of Communications and IR, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CET on 5 July 2024.