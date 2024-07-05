nection with the Annual General Meeting and once during the autumn for strategic discussions. The strategy meeting usually takes place over two days, while other meetings are held on one day. The strategy meeting mainly discusses issues relating to the Group's targets and strategies, product range, store establishment strategy, major investments and so forth. Other meetings primarily deal with the usual Board issues, the company's reports and reporting by the Board Committees. The company's auditors attend three of the Board meetings to report on what has emerged during the audit. The Board meets the auditors once annually without the presence of Group Management. The Board held 18 Board meetings during the financial year. The Board assesses its work annually. How the Board works The rules of procedure for the Board of Directors stipulate which items on the agenda are to be fixed and which may vary. Each Board meeting is normally to be devoted to a specific topic so that the Board can gain more in- depth knowledge and understanding of the various parts of the company's operations. There are also presentations on these topics by employees of the company. The issues that the Board dealt with during the year included strategic direction, monitoring of the business plan, a review of risk management, significant business process- es, development of current markets, expansion and sustainability targets. The work of the Board's Committees is an important element of the Board's work. The Board has prepared instructions for the Committees' work. The People Committee and Audit Committee discuss issues that fall within the Committees' remit. Issues that have been addressed in the Committee meetings are minuted and notified to the other Board members at the Board meetings.

The rules of procedure also state that the Board must meet with the company's auditors at least once per year. In addition, the rules of procedure also regulate certain formal matters, such as rules for the notification of meetings and secrecy. Audit Committee At its first meeting following the AGM, the Board established an Audit Committee comprising Göran Sundström (Chairman), Charlotte Strömberg and Patrik Hofbauer. The Board has issued instructions for the Committee's work. The Audit Committee is responsible for the quality assurance of financial reporting. In addition, the Audit Committee is responsible for supervising the effectiveness of risk management and internal control over the financial report- ing. The members of the Audit Committee met the auditors on two occasions during the financial year to be informed about the focus of the audit and discuss views on the risks faced by the company. The auditors also attended several of the Committee's other meetings. Important tasks for the Audit Committee are to serve as a communication link, between the Board and the company's auditors and to establish what services over and beyond auditing can be procured from the company's auditors. The auditing effort is evaluated annually, after which information on the outcome is passed to the Nomination Committee. The Audit Committee held eight meetings during the financial year. Attendance is shown in the table on page 28. The meetings are recorded and reported at the next Board meeting. Representatives of Group management attended the Committee's meetings as co-opted members. The meetings addressed issues aimed at quality assuring risk management and internal control over the financial re- porting. Moreover, the Audit Committee dealt with issues regarding the company's interim reports, annual report, accounting, liquidity and other issues.

People Committee In accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, the AGM of a limited liability company whose shares are listed for trading on a regulated marketplace is to decide on guidelines for remuneration of senior management. The Code also stipulates that the Board is to establish a remuneration committee, which at Clas Ohlson is called the People Committee. The Clas Ohlson Board decided at its statutory meeting in September 2023 that the People Committee was to comprise Kenneth Bengtsson (Chair- man), Mathias Haid and Håkan Lundstedt. The Board has issued instructions for the Committee's work. The People Committee submits proposals for guidelines pertaining to basic salary and variable remuneration for senior manage- ment. The Committee met seven times during the financial year. Attendance is shown in the table on page 28. The meetings are recorded and reported at the next Board meeting. The Committee addressed such issues as fixed and variable remuneration, and evaluated the proposed long-term incentive programme (LTI). Distribution of work between the Board and CEO The Board appoints the CEO of the company. The distribution of work between the Board and CEO is indicated in the Board's rules of procedure and in the instructions to the CEO. These state that the Board is responsible for the governance, supervision, organisation, strategies, internal control, forecasts and policies of the company. In addition, the Board decides on major investments and matters of principle relating to the governance of subsidiaries, as well as the election of Board members and the CEO. The Board is also responsible for the quality of the financial reporting. The CEO in turn is responsible for ensuring that the company is managed in accordance with Board's guidelines and instructions. In addition, the CEO is responsible for forecasting and planning the company's operations so that specified targets are attained. The CEO ensures that the control environment is favourable and that the Group's