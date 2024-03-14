This morning Clas Ohlson's new store opened in the shopping centre Hallarna just outside Halmstad in Sweden.

Several hundred people were waiting outside the store before the opening.

"We are incredibly happy to open in Hallarna. The store has a great location in an attractive shopping centre in Halmstad, making it easy for many people to visit us," says Andreas Helgesson, Country Operations Manager.

Hallarna has around 70 stores and the shopping centre was named Shopping Centre of the Year 2019. Clas Ohlson's new store in the shopping centre has a sales area of 1 043 square metres and will offer the entire Clas Ohlson range of home improvement solutions.

"We have an affordable and wide range of everything you need to fix your home this spring," says Andreas Helgesson.

The store opening is the first of fifteen planned store openings in 2024. During Clas Ohlson's financial year 2024/2025, which starts on 1 May, the store network is planned to be expanded by about 10 stores.

Future store openings

Sweden

Sundsvall, In-Gallerian - planned opening April 2024

Falkenberg, Gallerian Stortorget - planned opening April 2024

Malmö, Kronprinsen - planned opening April 2024

Vetlanda, Nydala Handelsområde - planned opening April 2024

Lund, Stora Södergatan - planned opening May 2024

Helsingborg, Kullagatan - planned opening June 2024

Lidingö, Lidingö Centrum - planned opening September 2024

Burlöv, Burlöv Center - planned opening September 2024

Norway

Oslo, Stenersgata - planned opening April 2024

Drammen, CC Drammen - planned opening May 2024

Tønsberg, Kilen - planned opening September 2024

Tynset, Elfengveien - planned opening October 2024

Fredrikstad, Værstetorvet - planned opening November 2024

Finland

Oulu, Kaakkuri Retail Park - planned opening April 2024

