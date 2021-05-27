2021-05-27 11:33 CET New stores

Today, at 10 am, Clas Ohlson opened a new store in Tveita, Oslo. Tveita shopping center has a strong focus on combining shopping experiences with services such as health and social services and by establishing a store in this local meeting place, Clas Ohlson will further strengthen its presence in the city of Oslo.

Clas Ohlson opened its first store in Oslo in 1991 in Torggata in the city center and has since opened several stores throughout the city.

'It is very exciting to open an additional store in Oslo. We believe Tveita shopping center is developing into the heart of Tveita with the unique combination of shopping and services you need. We see that our customers in the area like to shop close to their homes

and combine shopping with other services. We look forward to being even more accessible to our customers in Oslo,' says Kjell Helge Lunde, Store project lead Norway, Clas Ohlson.

In addition to being able to purchase smart products that help simplify life in all kinds of homes and receive help from Clas Ohlson's knowledgeable co-workers, customers will also get the opportunity to collect their online orders after 30 minutes, inside or outside the new store in Tveita.

Niklas Carlsson, Group Head of Communications, +46 247-444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se