2021-05-27 11:33 CET New stores

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/27 05:50:02 am
93.975 SEK   +0.51%
Today, at 10 am, Clas Ohlson opened a new store in Tveita, Oslo. Tveita shopping center has a strong focus on combining shopping experiences with services such as health and social services and by establishing a store in this local meeting place, Clas Ohlson will further strengthen its presence in the city of Oslo.

Clas Ohlson opened its first store in Oslo in 1991 in Torggata in the city center and has since opened several stores throughout the city.

'It is very exciting to open an additional store in Oslo. We believe Tveita shopping center is developing into the heart of Tveita with the unique combination of shopping and services you need. We see that our customers in the area like to shop close to their homes
and combine shopping with other services. We look forward to being even more accessible to our customers in Oslo,' says Kjell Helge Lunde, Store project lead Norway, Clas Ohlson.

In addition to being able to purchase smart products that help simplify life in all kinds of homes and receive help from Clas Ohlson's knowledgeable co-workers, customers will also get the opportunity to collect their online orders after 30 minutes, inside or outside the new store in Tveita.

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Group Head of Communications, +46 247-444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

Financials
Sales 2021 8 303 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2021 433 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
Net Debt 2021 461 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 5 923 M 713 M 712 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Clas Ohlson AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 107,50 SEK
Last Close Price 93,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristofer Tonström President & Chief Executive Officer
Pär Anders Christiansen Chief Financial Officer
Per-Erik Kenneth Bengtsson Chairman
Richard Göran Ingvar Sundström Independent Director
Mathias Haid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)19.26%713
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.19.47%337 404
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.20.62%138 424
KINGFISHER PLC35.84%10 914
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD25.32%5 921
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.46%5 684