2021-08-25 10:00 CET Financial information, Other company news

08/25/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Clas Ohlson will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2021/22 on 8 September at 7:00 a.m. CET. A webcasted presentation of the report will be held at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day.

Clas Ohlson invites investors, financial analysts and the media to a webcasted presentation of the interim report for the first quarter 2021/22 on Wednesday 8 September at 9:00 a.m. CET where President and CEO Kristofer Tonström and CFO Pär Christiansen will comment on the report. The interim report for the period May to July 2021/22 will be published at 7:00 a.m. CET and the report and presentation material will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports.

Follow the presentation live via webcast via this link. The presentation will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A session. To participate in the telephone conference, and thereby be able to ask questions verbally, please dial in on any number below a couple of minutes before the start of the call:
SE: + 46850558354, UK: + 443333009263, US: + 16467224904

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports after closing of the presentation.

For more information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Group Head of Communications +46 247 44429, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

Financial calendar:
10 September 2021 AGM 2021
8 December 2021 Six-month report 2021/22
9 March 2022 Nine-month report 2021/22
8 June 2022 Year-end report 2021/22

The calendar is also published on about.clasohlson.com/en/investors/calendar/

Clas Ohlson AB published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
