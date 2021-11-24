2021-11-24 10:00 CET Financial information, Other company news

Clas Ohlson will publish the interim report for the second quarter 2021/22 on

8 December at 7:00 a.m. CET. A webcasted presentation of the report will be held at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day.

Clas Ohlson invites investors, financial analysts and the media to a webcasted presentation of the interim report for the second quarter 2021/22 on Wednesday 8 December at 9:00 a.m. CET where President and CEO Kristofer Tonström and CFO Pär Christiansen will comment on the report. The interim report for the period May to October 2021/22 will be published at 7:00 a.m. CET and the report and presentation material will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports.

Follow the live webcast via this link. The presentation will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A session. To participate in the telephone conference, and thereby be able to ask questions verbally, please dial in on any number below a couple of minutes before the start of the call:

SE: + 46850558375, UK: + 443333009034, US: + 16467224956

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports after closing of the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Group Head of Communications +46 247 44429, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

Financial calendar:

9 March 2022 Nine-month report 2021/22

8 June 2022 Year-end report 2021/22

7 September 2022 Three-month report 2022/23

7 December 2022 Six-month report 2022/23

The calendar is also published on about.clasohlson.com/en/investors/calendar/