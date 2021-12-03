Log in
2021-12-03 09:00 CET Product and consumer news

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Which Christmas gift will truly be appreciated? A home-fixing, Clas Ohlson believes, and encourages you to give away time as a Christmas gift.

"Many of us are faced with the question: What should I give to someone who has everything? With this campaign we want to say that a truly appreciated gift is our clever products together with you and your time," says Anna Drysén, marketing leader at Clas Ohlson.

The inspiration to the campaign came from all the choices you have when shopping for Christmas gifts, and that the hunt for the perfect gift can be difficult. Clas Ohlson wants to remind you that the most valuable gifts are about care. Giving away time spent together combined with a product could be about fixing grandma's wifi or repairing a cousin's bike. For those who need a little extra support, Clas Ohlson offers free guidance and video help to Club Clas members who has decided to give home-fixing as a Christmas gift.

"We want to inspire and show that you might already have everything needed for the perfect Christmas gift. It's about giving something you are good at to someone who really needs it. To make it easy, we have developed gift cards with different products where the giver can write what they want to give together with the product, regardless of whether it is time or talent," says Anna Drysén.

The campaign has been developed together with Forsman & Bodenfors.

Pictures and videos are available here

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Group Head of Communications, +46 247-444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in four markets, approximately 4,500 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 8.3 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help and inspire people to improve their everyday lives by offering smart, simple, practical solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read about us and our passion for simplifying life in all kinds of homes.

Disclaimer

Clas Ohlson AB published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
