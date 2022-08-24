Log in
    CLAS B   SE0000584948

CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)

(CLAS B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:42 2022-08-24 am EDT
97.18 SEK   +0.65%
2022-08-24 10:00 CET Financial information

08/24/2022 | 04:08am EDT
Clas Ohlson will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2022/23 on 7 September at 7:00 a.m. CET. A webcasted presentation of the report will be held at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day.

Clas Ohlson invites investors, financial analysts and the media to a webcasted presentation of the interim report for the first quarter 2022/23 on Wednesday 7 September at 9:00 a.m. CET where President and CEO Kristofer Tonström will comment on the report. The interim report for the period May to July 2022/23 will be published at 7:00 a.m. CET and the report and presentation material will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports.

Follow the live webcast via this link. The presentation will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the telephone conference, and thereby be able to ask questions verbally, please dial in on any number below a couple of minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46850558351 UK: +443333009035 US: +16467224956

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports after closing of the presentation.

For more information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Group Head of Communications +46 247 44429, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

Financial calendar:
9 September 2022 AGM 2021/22
7 December 2022 Six-month report 2022/23
8 March 2023 Nine-month report 2022/23
8 June 2023 Year-end report 2022/23

The calendar is also published on about.clasohlson.com/en/investors/calendar/

