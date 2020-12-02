Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Clas Ohlson AB (publ)    CLAS B   SE0000584948

CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)

(CLAS B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 12/01 11:29:46 am
85.55 SEK   +3.01%
02:24aCLAS OHLSON : Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson's sales rise 2% in November
RE
01:03aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
01:01aCLAS OHLSON : six-month report 2020/21
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clas Ohlson : Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson's sales rise 2% in November

12/02/2020 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish DIY and homewares firm Clas Ohlson said on Wednesday organic sales grew 2% in November, helped by a 64% jump in online sales while many stores were hit by restrictions to slow the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm, which sells a products ranging from tools to electronics, does the bulk of its business in Sweden and Norway where stores have stayed open in the pandemic although government restrictions and recommendations have reduced footfall across the retail sector.

But Clas Ohlson has also benefitted from house-bound consumers spending more on their homes.

"Online sales in November have been very strong while we have seen continued fluctuations in customer traffic in our stores where many stores have been negatively affected by current restrictions," it said in a statement.

"The supply chain performed well ahead of our most important sales months of November and December," it said.

The budget retailer has been cutting costs and adapting its offerings and operations to the pandemic, after it closed its loss-making stores in Britain and Germany last year.

It reported a 14% increase in pretax profit for its fiscal second quarter to the end of October from a year earlier, to 132 million crowns on sales of 2.04 billion.

"We have countered major fluctuations in consumer patterns with relevant products and flexible customer interaction," Chief Executive Lotta Lyra said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2020
All news about CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)
02:24aCLAS OHLSON : Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson's sales rise 2% in November
RE
01:03aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
01:01aCLAS OHLSON : six-month report 2020/21
AQ
11/18CLAS OHLSON : Invitation to Clas Ohlson's Q2 presentation on 2 December
AQ
11/13CLAS OHLSON : Organic growth for Clas Ohlson in October
AQ
11/052020-11-05 11 : 27 CET New stores
PU
11/05CLAS OHLSON : opens a new store in Uddevalla
AQ
10/28LOST IN TRANSLATION : Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish
RE
10/15CLAS OHLSON : sales in September decreased by 8 per cent
AQ
10/01MEKONOMEN : recruits Geir Hoff as new Country Manager in Norway within the MECA ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 619 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2021 517 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 384 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 7,31%
Capitalization 5 419 M 638 M 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Clas Ohlson AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 95,00 SEK
Last Close Price 85,55 SEK
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lotta Lyra President & Chief Executive Officer
Per-Erik Kenneth Bengtsson Chairman
Pär Anders Christiansen Chief Financial Officer
Richard Göran Ingvar Sundström Independent Director
Mathias Haid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLAS OHLSON AB (PUBL)-24.16%638
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.27.03%297 788
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.30.11%112 400
KINGFISHER PLC29.86%7 956
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-8.13%6 473
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.05%2 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ