Today, Clas Ohlson opened new stores in Stockholm, Sweden, and in Notodden, Norway. Hundreds of excited people waited eagerly outside the stores before the opening.

The store in Stockholm is located in Västermalmsgallerian on Kungsholmen. It has a sales area of 631 square meters and complements Clas Ohlson's store network in central Stockholm, where Clas Ohlson now has five stores.

"People have asked us to open a store on Kungsholmen for a very long time. With our new store, we get a really good location in the middle of Kungsholmen, which makes us even more accessible in central Stockholm. The store looks great and we have managed to fit a lot of products into a small space," says Johannes Åverling, Director of Operations.

At the same time as the new Clas Ohlson store opened on Kungsholmen, Clas Ohlson's new store in Notodden in Norway was opened. The new store has a sales area of 857 square meters and is located in Tuven Senteret along E134, one of the main routes between Oslo and Bergen. The shopping center is a popular place for tourists and cabin owners to stop and take a break.

"With the store, residents and cabin owners in northeastern Telemark now have access to a Clas Ohlson store with all our affordable products for home improvement," says Johannes Åverling.

Clas Ohlson now has a total of 223 stores. In November, two more store openings will take place. Clas Ohlson's existing store in Lillestrøm north of Oslo will double in size and open in a new location on November 16. A new Clas Ohlson store will also open in Kolbotn just south of Oslo on November 23.

"It feels incredibly exciting that we are growing and opening more Clas Ohlson stores. Just next spring, we will open eight more stores, and we are planning even more openings," says Johannes Åverling.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 4,900 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 9 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help and inspire people to improve their everyday lives by offering smart, simple, practical solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read about us and our passion for simplifying life in all kinds of homes.