CLASQUIN : 2021 – Q2 business report

Lyon, 1 September 2021 (after market closure)

Q2 2021

SPECTACULAR GROWTH IN BUSINESS

AND GROSS PROFIT

H1 Q2 Q1 Change at Change at Q2 2021/ Q1 2021/ Change Q1 2020 at H1 2021 H1 2020 current constant Q2 2020 at vs current scope & scope & current scope H1 2019 scope & exch. rates exch. rates & exch. rates exch. rates ** CONSOLIDATED (unaudited) Number of shipments 143,795 115,272 +24.7% +24.7% +8.9% +41.1% +10.9% Sales (€m)* 293.8 181.4 +62.0% +62.6% +90.8% +68.6% +54.9% Gross profit (€m) 51.9 36.1 +43.6% +43.6% +43.5% +50.1% +36.8%

*Note: Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc. Variations in the number of shipments, the volumes shipped and-in terms of the Group's finances-gross profit are relevant indicators.

** at constant exchange rates excluding the acquisition of Transports Petit International

MARKET AND BUSINESS REVIEW

The resumption of international trade from Q4 2020 onwards gathered pace throughout H1 2021 amid a severe imbalance between transport supply and demand which sent sea freight rates soaring while air freight rates remained high.

Against this backdrop, the Group posted spectacular growth in Q2 2021 with the total number of shipments up 41.1% (up 24.7% in H1).

Air freight shipments were up 51.6% in Q2 (up 22.1% in H1), while tonnage shipped rose 19.1% reflecting strong recovery versus Q2 2020, albeit falling short of 2019 levels (down 9.7%).

shipments were up (up 22.1% in H1), while tonnage shipped rose 19.1% reflecting strong recovery versus Q2 2020, albeit falling short of 2019 levels (down 9.7%). Meanwhile, growth in sea freight shipments stepped up in Q2 (up 29.3%) to finish 20.0% ahead of Q2 2019. The number of TEUs shipped rose 32.1%.

shipments stepped up in to finish 20.0% ahead of Q2 2019. The number of TEUs shipped rose 32.1%. The roll-on/roll-off* business (North Africa and Turkey) picked up strongly in Q2 (up 64.0%) and finished 6.3% up from Q2 2019.

The sharp upswing in business was driven by: