CLASQUIN : 2022_02_25 Kepler 03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This document is being provided for the exclusive use of Baptiste DE LEUDEVILLE - Kepler Cheuvreux - generated at 2022-02-25 13:12:15 News comment Release date: 25 February 2022 Clasquin Buy Baptiste de Leudeville Equity Research Analyst +33 1 53 65 36 55 bdeleudeville@keplercheuvreux.com France | Support services Beta Profile: MCap: EUR140.5m Target Price: EUR 76.00 Current Price: EUR 61.00 Up/downside: 24.6% Market data: 24 February 2022 Bloomberg: ALCLA FP Reuters: ALCLA.PA Free float 39% Avg. daily volume (EURm) 0.1 YTD abs performance -19.7% 52-week high/low (EUR) 76.00/40.00 Record activity in Q4 Key points: The tensions on global supply chains have accentuated in Q4.

Clasquin took advantage of high freight rates once again.

Revenue and gross profit reached all-time high in Q4.

all-time high in Q4. Q4 activity exceeds our expectations by a fair margin (+85% yoy vs. +30% expected).

Q4 characterized by strong performance in air freight in particular.  Buy confirmed. Acceleration in Q4 Clasquin continued benefiting from high freight rates and accrued complexity of freight operations.

All locations are performing strongly (double to triple-digit growth of GP yoy).

triple-digit growth of GP yoy). GP is up 60% in 2021 (EUR122m), and up 85% in Q4 at EUR38m (significantly above our expectations of +30%).

Volume and number of shipments well oriented.

Q4 marked by booming freight rates in air transport (EUR538/t compared to EUR456/t in the previous quarter).

Acquisitions have contributed 7% to GP (Colombus Transit, Interlines Belgium, Transports Petit International), more than expected by the management initially.

Clasquin outperforms the overall market in 2021 (volume up 23% in air freight, +17% in ocean freight compared to mid-single growth globally).

mid-single growth globally). Freight rates remain high in the first two months of 2022 on the back of extended delivery times, lack of truck drivers, shortage of containers, under capacity. Kepler Cheuvreux and the issuer have agreed that Kepler Cheuvreux will produce and disseminate investment research on the said issuer as a service to the issuer. IMPORTANT. Please refer to the back of the report for important keplercheuvreux.com information and disclosures. regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in France. This research is the product of Kepler Cheuvreux, which is authorized and This document is being provided for the exclusive use of Baptiste DE LEUDEVILLE - Kepler Cheuvreux - generated at 2022-02-25 13:12:15 Clasquin Buy | Target Price: EUR 76.00 Appendix 1: Research framework Investment case Clasquin capitalises on its differentiating profile in the freight forwarding industry (medium-sized global player), which enables it to offer end-to-end solutions like industry giants do, but with higher degrees of customisation and flexibility.

(medium-sized global player), giants do, but with higher degrees of customisation and flexibility. In recent history, revenue at Clasquin usually have grown faster than that of competitors. Growth at Clasquin is balanced well and diversified.

In 2021, the demand and supply conditions looks very supportive for the freight forwarding industry, including Clasquin. We expect strong double digit growth in volume and gross profit, as well EBIT margin expansion. Catalysts Surge in freight rates due to high demand and tight supply chain conditions.

Broadening of offering (logistics, supply chain, digital offer).

Business ramp-up in fast-growing regions for trade. Last model update: 29 October 2021 Valuation methodology DCF (7.4% WACC, 3.4% terminal growth, 13.4% EBIT/GP margin). Risks to our rating Lower freight rates due to overcapacity. Appendix 2: Company description Clasquin is an air and sea freight forwarder with a focus on Asia/Europe, Asia/US and Europe/Latam flows. Thanks to external growth operation managed in 2008 Clasquin also operates road transport and logistics in France under the name Gueppe-Clasquin. Appendix 3: share price perf. Yves Revol, CEO | Philippe Lons, CFO Management Key shareholders Free float: 39.00% | Yves Revol: 47.20% | Zenlor: 6.60% | Staff: 7.80% Appendix 4: SWOT analysis Strengths International integrated network (US, Europe, Asia).

Differentiated profile (family-owned business, medium-size company).

(family-owned business, medium-size Diversified and balanced customer base (first customer <3% of GP).

Strong presence in China. Opportunities Development of niche expertise /verticals (e.g. wine, fine arts).

New TMS deployed (2018) to boost productivity in the medium term

Broadening of offering (overseas logistics, consulting, etc.). Weaknesses Limited presence in the US.

Lower volume shipped, GP/volume, and conversion rate than competitors. Threats Slowing worldwide trade (2018-19).

(2018-19). High volatility of sea freight rates keplercheuvreux.com 2 This document is being provided for the exclusive use of Baptiste DE LEUDEVILLE - Kepler Cheuvreux - generated at 2022-02-25 13:12:15 Clasquin Buy | Target Price: EUR 76.00 Appendix 5: Key financials Last model update: 29 October 2021 Market data date: 24 February 2022 FY to 31/12 (EUR) 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21E 12/22E 12/23E Income Statement (EURm) Sales 201.7 234.2 235.0 290.6 308.3 331.3 392.0 568.5 540.4 530.5 % Change 1.8% 16.1% 0.3% 23.6% 6.1% 7.4% 18.3% 45.0% -4.9% -1.8% EBITDA adjusted 4.6 8.2 7.1 7.4 9.3 13.9 16.7 29.0 22.7 20.8 EBITDA adj. margin (%) 2.3% 3.5% 3.0% 2.5% 3.0% 4.2% 4.3% 5.1% 4.2% 3.9% EBIT adjusted 3.1 6.3 4.0 5.4 5.8 8.3 9.6 21.5 15.1 13.1 EBIT adj. margin (%) 1.5% 2.7% 1.7% 1.9% 1.9% 2.5% 2.5% 3.8% 2.8% 2.5% Net financial items & associates 0.7 1.4 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.1 -0.4 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 Others -1.0 -1.5 -1.1 -1.4 -1.1 -1.7 -1.2 -1.5 -1.5 -1.5 Tax -0.9 -1.9 -1.5 -1.9 -2.1 -3.2 -2.6 -7.0 -4.7 -4.0 Net profit from continuing operations 1.8 4.2 2.0 2.9 3.4 4.5 5.4 12.4 8.4 7.1 Net profit from discontinuing activities 0.7 -0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net profit before minorities 2.5 4.0 2.0 2.9 3.4 4.5 5.4 12.4 8.4 7.1 Net profit reported 2.1 3.3 1.6 2.5 2.8 3.9 5.1 12.1 8.1 6.8 Net profit adjusted 2.1 3.3 1.6 2.5 2.8 3.9 5.1 12.1 8.1 6.8 Cash Flow Statement (EURm) Levered post tax CF before capex 6.5 8.2 1.3 2.4 4.4 16.2 2.1 1.0 25.4 22.2 Capex -2.9 -2.4 -3.6 -3.6 -3.6 -2.5 -1.5 -3.3 -3.2 -3.1 Free cash flow 3.7 5.8 -2.2 -1.2 0.8 13.7 0.6 -2.3 22.2 19.1 Acquisitions & divestments -1.8 -8.5 -0.6 0.1 -1.8 -7.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Dividend paid -2.2 -2.1 -2.9 -1.9 -2.6 -1.7 -0.6 -3.6 -6.7 -4.7 Others -0.4 1.5 -0.1 -1.5 0.0 -0.1 -1.7 -1.0 -1.0 0.0 Change in net financial debt 0.6 3.2 5.9 4.6 3.6 -4.8 1.5 7.0 -14.5 -14.4 Balance Sheet (EURm) Intangible assets 11.4 17.3 19.1 19.6 22.0 30.6 29.6 29.0 28.4 27.6 Tangible assets 6.2 3.8 5.2 5.1 5.7 14.9 13.5 12.9 12.2 11.5 Financial & other non-current assets 1.8 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.6 2.3 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 Total shareholders' equity 23.3 23.8 23.2 22.9 24.5 26.8 30.9 39.7 41.4 43.8 Pension provisions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.9 0.8 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Liabilities and provisions 67.4 80.5 89.6 99.0 111.9 144.4 161.9 210.9 191.7 177.2 Net debt 0.7 5.2 11.6 13.6 16.8 40.0 47.8 57.8 46.4 36.2 Net financial debt 0.7 5.2 11.6 12.7 16.0 29.3 37.5 47.3 35.7 25.3 IFRS 16 debt 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9.7 9.0 9.2 9.4 9.6 Net working capital -1.1 0.2 4.0 8.7 11.3 22.1 35.7 56.8 48.6 42.4 Invested capital 16.6 21.3 28.3 33.3 39.0 67.7 78.8 98.8 89.2 82.6 Per share data (EUR) EPS adjusted 0.93 1.45 0.69 1.08 1.21 1.68 2.22 5.27 3.50 2.93 EPS adj and fully diluted 0.93 1.45 0.69 1.08 1.21 1.68 2.21 5.24 3.48 2.92 % Change -3.4% 57.0% -52.4% 56.5% 12.3% 38.1% 31.8% 137.1% -33.5% -16.2% EPS reported 0.93 1.45 0.69 1.08 1.21 1.68 2.22 5.27 3.50 2.93 Cash flow per share 2.85 3.57 0.58 1.04 1.92 7.01 0.91 0.43 11.02 9.63 Book value per share 9.22 9.42 8.78 8.57 9.31 9.53 11.68 15.37 15.95 16.85 Dividend per share 0.80 1.25 0.80 0.80 0.65 0.00 1.30 2.63 1.75 1.47 Number of shares, YE (m) 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 Ratios ROE (%) 10.1% 15.6% 7.6% 12.5% 13.6% 17.9% 21.0% 38.9% 22.4% 17.9% ROIC (%) na 22.8% 9.3% 10.6% 9.8% 9.1% 8.9% 15.5% 10.3% 9.7% ND(F+IFRS16) / EBITDA (x) 0.2 0.6 1.6 1.7 1.7 2.8 2.8 2.0 2.0 1.7 Gearing (%) 3.0% 21.9% 50.0% 55.7% 65.2% 109.2% 121.3% 119.0% 86.2% 57.7% Valuation P/E adjusted 27.7 20.3 42.9 30.7 30.1 20.6 13.8 11.6 17.4 20.8 P/E adjusted and fully diluted 27.7 20.3 42.9 30.7 30.1 20.6 13.9 11.7 17.5 20.9 P/BV 2.8 3.1 3.4 3.9 3.9 3.6 2.6 4.0 3.8 3.6 P/CF 9.0 8.2 50.8 31.9 19.0 4.9 33.6 na 5.5 6.3 Dividend yield (%) 3.1% 4.2% 2.7% 2.4% 1.8% 0.0% 4.2% 4.3% 2.9% 2.4% FCF yield (%) 6.2% 8.6% -3.2% -1.6% 1.0% 17.1% 0.8% -1.7% 15.8% 13.6% EV/Sales 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 EV/EBITDA adj. 13.5 9.1 11.7 12.6 11.2 9.0 7.4 7.0 8.4 8.8 EV/EBIT adj. 19.9 11.9 20.6 17.1 18.0 15.1 12.7 9.4 12.7 13.9 keplercheuvreux.com 3 This document is being provided for the exclusive use of Baptiste DE LEUDEVILLE - Kepler Cheuvreux - generated at 2022-02-25 13:12:15 Clasquin Buy | Target Price: EUR 76.00 Research ratings and important disclosures The term "KEPLER CHEUVREUX" shall, unless the context otherwise requires, mean each of KEPLER CHEUVREUX and its affiliates, subsidiaries and related companies (see "Regulators" table below). The investment recommendation(s) referred to in this report was (were) completed on 25/02/2022 6:40 (GMT) and was first disseminated on 25/02/2022 6:41 (GMT). Unless otherwise stated, all prices are aligned with the "Market Data date" on the front page of this report. Disclosure checklist - Potential conflict of interests Company Name ISIN Disclosure Clasquin FR0004152882 KEPLER CHEUVREUX and the issuer have agreed that KEPLER CHEUVREUX will produce and disseminate investment research on the said issuer as a service to the issuer Organizational and administrative arrangements to avoid and prevent conflicts of interests KEPLER CHEUVREUX promotes and disseminates independent investment research and have implemented written procedures designed to identify and manage potential conflicts of interest that arise in connection with its research business, which are available upon request. The KEPLER CHEUVREUX research analysts and other staff involved in issuing and disseminating research reports operate independently of KEPLER CHEUVREUX Investment Banking business. Information barriers and procedures are in place between the research analysts and staff involved in securities trading for the account of KEPLER CHEUVREUX or clients to ensure that price sensitive information is handled according to applicable laws and regulations. It is Kepler Cheuvreux' policy not to disclose the rating to the issuer before publication and dissemination. Nevertheless, this document, in whole or in part, and with the exclusion of ratings, target prices and any other information that could lead to determine its valuation, may have been provided to the issuer prior to publication and dissemination, solely with the aim of verifying factual accuracy. Please refer to www.keplercheuvreux.com for further information relating to research and conflict of interest management. Analyst disclosures The functional job title of the person(s) responsible for the recommendations contained in this report is Equity/Credit Research Analyst unless otherwise stated on the cover. Name of the Research Analyst(s): Baptiste de Leudeville Regulation AC - Analyst Certification: Each Equity/Credit Research Analyst(s) listed on the front-page of this report, principally responsible for the preparation and content of all or any identified portion of this research report hereby certifies that, with respect to each issuer or security or any identified portion of the report with respect to an issuer or security that the equity research analyst covers in this research report, all of the views expressed in this research report accurately reflect their personal views about those issuer(s) or securities. Each Equity/Credit Research Analyst(s) also certifies that no part of their compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation(s) or view(s) expressed by that equity research analyst in this research report. Each Equity/Credit Research Analyst certifies that he is acting independently and impartially from KEPLER CHEUVREUX shareholders, directors and is not affected by any current or potential conflict of interest that may arise from any KEPLER CHEUVREUX activities. Analyst Compensation: The research analyst(s) primarily responsible for the preparation of the content of the research report attest that no part of the analyst's(s') compensation was, is or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations expressed by the research analyst(s) in the research report. The research analyst's(s') compensation is, however, determined by the overall economic performance of KEPLER CHEUVREUX. Registration of non-USAnalysts: Unless otherwise noted, the non-US analysts listed on the front of this report are employees of KEPLER CHEUVREUX, which is a non-US affiliate and parent company of Kepler Capital Markets, Inc. a SEC registered and FINRA member broker-dealer. Equity/Credit Research Analysts employed by KEPLER CHEUVREUX, are not registered/qualified as research analysts under FINRA/NYSE rules, may not be associated persons of Kepler Capital Markets, Inc. and may not be subject to NASD Rule 2711 and NYSE Rule 472 restrictions on communications with covered companies, public appearances, and trading securities held by a research analyst account. Research ratings Kepler Cheuvreux rating split as of 25 February 2022 Rating Breakdown A B Buy 62% 70% Hold 30% 21% Reduce 4% 0% Not Rated/Under Review/Accept Offer 4% 9% Total 100% 100% Source: Kepler Cheuvreux % of all research recommendations % of issuers to which material services of investment firms are supplied 12 months rating history The below table shows the history of recommendations and target prices changes issued by KEPLER CHEUVREUX research department (Equity and Credit) over a 12 months period. Company Name Date Business Line Rating Target Price Closing Price Clasquin (EUR) 02/09/2021 08:45 Equity Research Buy 65.00 57.80 29/10/2021 07:02 Equity Research Buy 76.00 71.00 Credit research does not issue target prices. Left intentionally blank. Please refer to the following link https://research.keplercheuvreux.com/disclosure/stock/ for a full list of investment recommendations issued over the last 12 months by the author(s) and contributor(s) of this report on any financial instruments. Equity research Rating system KEPLER CHEUVREUX equity research ratings and target prices are issued in absolute terms, not relative to any given benchmark. A rating on a stock is set after assessing the twelve months expected upside or downside of the stock derived from the analyst's fair value (target price) and in the light of the risk profile of the company. Ratings are defined as follows: Buy: The minimum expected upside is 10% over next 12 months (the minimum required upside could be higher in light of the company's risk profile). keplercheuvreux.com 4 This document is being provided for the exclusive use of Baptiste DE LEUDEVILLE - Kepler Cheuvreux - generated at 2022-02-25 13:12:15 Clasquin Buy | Target Price: EUR 76.00 Hold: The expected upside is below 10% (the expected upside could be higher in light of the company's risk profile). Reduce: There is an expected downside. Accept offer: In the context of a total or partial take-over bid, squeeze-out or similar share purchase proposals, the offer price is considered to be fairly valuing the shares. Reject offer: In the context of a total or partial take-over bid, squeeze-out or similar share purchase proposals, the offered price is considered to be undervaluing the shares. Under review: An event occurred with an expected significant impact on our target price and we cannot issue a recommendation before having processed that new information and/or without a new share price reference. Not rated: The stock is not covered. Restricted: A recommendation, target price and/or financial forecast is not disclosed further to compliance and/or other regulatory considerations. Due to share prices volatility, ratings and target prices may occasionally and temporarily be inconsistent with the above definition. Valuation methodology and risks Unless otherwise stated in this report, target prices and investment recommendations are determined based on fundamental research methodologies and relies on commonly used valuation methodologies such as Discounted Cash Flow (DCF), valuation multiples comparison with history and peers, Dividend Discount Model (DDM). Valuation methodologies and models can be highly dependent on macroeconomic factors (such as the price of commodities, exchange rates and interest rates) as well as other external factors including taxation, regulation and geopolitical changes (such as tax policy changes, strikes or war). In addition, investors' confidence and market sentiment can affect the valuation of companies. The valuation is also based on expectations that might change rapidly and without notice, depending on developments specific to individual industries. Whichever valuation method is used there is a significant risk that the target price will not be achieved within the expected timeframe. Unless otherwise stated, models used are proprietary. Additional information about the proprietary models used in this report is accessible on request. KEPLER CHEUVREUX' equity research policy is to update research rating when it deems appropriate in the light of new findings, markets development and any relevant information that can impact the analyst's view and opinion. Regulators Location Regulator Abbreviation KEPLER CHEUVREUX S.A - France Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF KEPLER CHEUVREUX, Madrid branch Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores CNMV KEPLER CHEUVREUX, Frankfurt branch Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht BaFin KEPLER CHEUVREUX, Milan branch Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa CONSOB KEPLER CHEUVREUX, Amsterdam branch Autoriteit Financiële Markten AFM KEPLER CHEUVREUX (Switzerland) SA, Zurich branch Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA KEPLER CAPITAL MARKETS, Inc. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority FINRA KEPLER CHEUVREUX, London branch Financial Conduct Authority FCA KEPLER CHEUVREUX, Vienna branch Austrian Financial Services Authority FMA KEPLER CHEUVREUX, Stockholm branch Finansinspektionen FI KEPLER CHEUVREUX Oslo branch Finanstilsynet NFSA KEPLER CHEUVREUX, Bruxelles branch Autorité des Services et Marchés Financiers FSMA KEPLER CHEUVREUX is authorised and regulated by both Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel and Autorité des Marchés Financiers. keplercheuvreux.com 5 Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Clasquin SA published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about CLASQUIN 03:19p CLASQUIN : 2022_02_25 Kepler PU 02/25 CLASQUIN : 2022_02_25 Kepler PU 02/24 CLASQUIN : 2021 – Q4 business report PU 01/14 CLASQUIN : 2022 – Forum ODDO PU 01/14 CLASQUIN : 2022 – Presentation Forum ODDO PU 2021 Clasquin SA's Equity Buyback announced on May 5, 2021, has expired. CI 2021 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BNP Paribas, Ubisoft, Amazon, Chevron, Coca-Cola... 2021 2021_10_29 Kepler PU 2021 2021 – Q3 Business report PU 2021 CLASQUIN : 2021_09_23 Kepler PU Analyst Recommendations on CLASQUIN 2021 ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio Tinto, Trane Techno..