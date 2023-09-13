CLASQUIN 2023

14 companies, 18 offices in 9 countries in North Africa (Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania), West Africa (Senegal, Mali, Ivory Coast) and Europe (France, Spain, Portugal).

Timar is a Moroccan group specialising in the design of innovative solutions in the fields of international transport, logistics and goods transit. The group is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange.

Integration of the Timar group following Clasquin's acquisition of 63.52% of the share capital on 28 March 2023.

Sales is not a relevant indicator of business in our sector, as it is greatly impacted by changing air and sea freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (particularly versus USD), etc. Changes in the number of shipments, volumes shipped and, in financial terms, gross profit are relevant indicators.

Unaudited financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on 12 September 2023

Q2 2023 EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) (€9.0m) improved significantly compared to Q1 2023 (€4.6m). Q2 2023 EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) down only 14.0% versus Q2 2022.

Q2 BUSINESS VOLUMES AND EARNINGS UP SHARPLY VERSUS Q1

Several projects have been launched and are proceeding according to plan (cross-selling, financial reporting, IT security, HR policies, etc.).

Furthermore, the mandatory takeover bid launched on 9 June 2023 was completed on 28 June 2023.

At 31 August 2023, the Group held 66.02% of Timar's capital.

Opening of a 3 rd office in Germany , located in Hanover (4 people), specialising in air freight.

▪ Ongoing deployment of our new collaborative digital platform LIVE by CLASQUIN:

Scope covered by LIVE at 30 June 2023: 55% of Group gross profit together with growth in deployment of the most advanced and integrated solutions, particularly EDI and Purchase Order Management (22% of Group gross profit).

Increase in employee shareholding, which represented 15.1% of the share capital at 30 June 2023, mainly due to extensive inflows in 2023 into the FCPE employee investment fund, which now holds 6.7% of the share capital, up 1.4 percentage points vs. 31 December 2022.

H1 2023 EARNINGS

The number of shipments (excluding Timar) rose 5.7% in H1 2023, driven by the surge in the number of air shipments (up 20.5%),

solid growth in the Road Brokerage business (up 5.6%) and strong resilience in the sea freight business (down 1.5% amid a sharp decline in volumes).

Gross profit fell 6.1% due to three factors:

A significant decrease in unit margins (down 15.7% in sea freight and down 29.2% in air freight) following the normalisation of freight rates

Significantly offset by:

The acquisitions of CVL (July 2022), Exaciel (July 2022) and Timar (consolidated from 1 April 2023), which accounted for 10.9% of H1 2023 gross profit

EBITDA fell 30.4% to €16.2m but represents 2.5 times pre-COVID EBITDA (2019). External charges and payroll expenses excluding Timar were down 2.2%.

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 (€13.6m) rose 109% between Q1 2023 (€4.6m) and Q2 2023 (€9.0m).

Current operating income (EBIT) fell 43.2% to €11.0m (2.8 timespre-COVIDEBIT) resulting in an EBIT/GP ratio of over 16%, well abovepre-COVIDlevels.

EBIT rose 124% between Q1 2023 (€3.4m) and Q2 2023 (€7.6m).

Net profit Group share amounted to €6.6m, down 49.1% (3.5 times pre-COVID), while the cost of debt and currency gains remained stable between H1 2022 and H1 2023.

The contribution of the Timar group, consolidated from 1 April 2023 (one quarter) to the Group financial statements was as follows: €5.8m gross profit, €2.1m EBITDA, €1.4m EBIT and €0.9m net income.