CLASQUIN : 2023_02_24 Kepler

News comment Clasquin Buy France | Support services Target Price: EUR70.00 Current Price: EUR59.00 Up/downside: 18.6% Market data: 23 February 2023 Release date: 24 February 2023 Baptiste de Leudeville Equity Research Analyst +33 1 53 65 36 55 MCap: EUR135.0m Bloomberg: ALCLA FP Reuters: ALCLA.PA Free float 45% Avg. daily volume (EURm) 0.1 YTD abs performance -1.0% 52-week high/low (EUR) 72.40/45.60 Normalisation under way Key points: Decreasing demand and falling rates reflected in a 15% drop in GP in Q4.

This was factored into our numbers. GP actually came in higher than we expected in Q4.

As part of the scenario of normalisation we expect, we forecast a 14% decrease in GP in 2023.

This scenario is integrated by the street. As such, the impact on the share price should be limited, in our view.

Despite of a negative Q4, the GP is up 15% on FY 2022. The contribution of global accounts and new clients to that growth is very satisfactory. Normalisation of business conditions underway after exceptional 2021 The weakening of momentum observed since the start of 2022 continued in Q4 as expected. The combination of a correction in demand and falling freight rates caused GP to drop by 15% in Q4.

On a YOY basis, volume in air freight declined by 11%. In sea freight, volume decreased by 19% (Chart 1).

It must be noted that these figures compete against very tough comps last year, especially in air freight (special cargo operations in Q4 2021). On a QOQ basis, volume in air freight was up 6% and remained at a high level compared to historical levels. In sea freight though, volume came down 6% and is back to the lowest level since Q1 2021.

Yields are decreasing on the back of falling freight rates (Chart 2). Table 1: Gross profit Q4-22 A Q4-21 A YOY change Q4-22 KECH vs. KECH FY-22 A FY-22 A YOY change GP total 33 38 -15% 29 15% 140 122 15% Air 9 12 -29% 11 -20% 39 36 10% Sea 18 21 -11% 14 29% 79 66 19% Road brokerage (adj.*) 4 3 11.7%* 2 65% 15 9 24.7%* Other (adj. *) 2 3 6.9%* 1 67% 7 11 11.4%* Source: Kepler Cheuvreux Chart 1: Volume 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% -10%-20%-30% 23% 26% 32% 31% 19% 14% 8% 11% 7% 6% 3% -1% -4%-2% -11% -19% Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Volume growth- Air freight Volume growth- Sea freight Source: Kepler Cheuvreux KEPLER CHEUVREUX and the issuer have agreed that KEPLER CHEUVREUX will produce and disseminate investment research on the said issuer as a service to the issuer. IMPORTANT. Please refer to the back of the report for important keplercheuvreux.com information and disclosures. This research is the product of Kepler Cheuvreux, which is authorized and regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in France. This document is being provided for the exclusive use of Baptiste DE LEUDEVILLE - Kepler Cheuvreux - generated at 2023-02-24 09:26:14 Clasquin Buy | Target Price: EUR70.00 Chart 2: GP/volume 800 673 700 601 559 581 573 600 538 472 500 425 410 427 443 441 456 400 272 288 299 294 319 291 300 205 205 163 158 150 149 136 200 100 0 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 GP/TEU (Sea freight) GP/t (Air freight) Source: Kepler Cheuvreux Some good indicators on growth Of the 15% increase in GP recorded in 2022, we note the strong contribution of new clients, which accounted for two-thirds of that growth. It is a positive news, since Clasquin is used to increase its exposure to clients overtime.

The global accounts grew 48%. Clasquin has set up a dedicated organisation (Global Account Management) to manage these priority accounts (14 clients to date).

The penetration rate of clients using the "Live" digital platform has progressed from 46 to 51% in 2022. The share of clients using the most advanced functions/features of the platform represent 18%. "Live" is a digital platform that optimizes data sharing between Clasquin and its customers from end to end of the transport chain. Having them using the platform is a way to lock them in. keplercheuvreux.com 2 This document is being provided for the exclusive use of Baptiste DE LEUDEVILLE - Kepler Cheuvreux - generated at 2023-02-24 09:26:14 Clasquin Buy | Target Price: EUR70.00 Appendix 1: Research framework Last model update: 31 January 2023 Investment case Valuation Methodology  Clasquin is a top-quality company that primarily bases its  DCF (8.5% WACC, 2% terminal growth, 16% LT EBIT/GP). success on differentiated and highly attractive positioning  Peers (applying structural discount to account for smaller in the freight forwarding industry. Clasquin has been size and lower liquidity). implementing a well-functioning growth model with Risk to our rating success, as evidenced by a robust 14% gross profit CAGR  Improving supply chain conditions create less favourable since 2015. pricing environment. Successful strategy execution: 1) well-led international   Freight capacity exceeding demand. expansion, 2) development of niche expertise and verticals (wine & spirits, art shipping, etc.) 3) smart M&A, 4) addition  Decreasing consumption and world trade. of value-added services for customers. In 2021-22, Clasquin took advantage of the powerful recovery in global demand and the massive disruption of supply chains. We expect some kind of normalisation in 2023-24. Catalysts Surge in freight rates due to high demand and tight supply chain conditions.

Broadening of offering (logistics, supply chain, digital offer).

Business ramp-up in fast-growing regions for trade. Appendix 2: Company description Appendix 3: share price perf. Clasquin is an air and sea freight forwarder with a focus on Asia/Europe flows. Management Hugues Morin, CEO | Philippe Lons, CFO | Laurence Ilhe, General Secretary Key shareholders Free float: 45.00% | Yves Revol: 41.90% | Employees: 12.60% | Others: 0.50% Appendix 4: SWOT analysis Strengths  International integrated network (US, Europe, Asia). Differentiated profile (family-owned business, medium- size company).  Diversified and balanced customer base (first customer <3% of GP).  Strong presence in China. Opportunities  Disruption of global supply chain.  Development of niche expertise /verticals (e.g. wine, fine arts).  Broadening of offering (overseas logistics, consulting, etc.). Weaknesses  Limited presence in the US. Lower volume shipped, GP/volume, and conversion rate than competitors. Market data date: 23 February 2023 FY to 31/12 (EUR) 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22E 12/23E 12/24E Income Statement (EURm) Sales 234.2 235.0 290.6 308.3 331.3 392.0 752.2 842.7 727.4 734.8 % Change 16.1% 0.3% 23.6% 6.1% 7.4% 18.3% 91.9% 12.0% -13.7% 1.0% EBITDA adjusted 8.2 7.1 7.4 9.3 13.9 16.7 38.2 42.7 24.5 25.4 EBITDA adj. margin (%) 3.5% 3.0% 2.5% 3.0% 4.2% 4.3% 5.1% 5.1% 3.4% 3.5% EBIT adjusted 6.3 4.0 5.4 5.8 8.3 9.6 27.3 34.2 17.4 18.6 EBIT adj. margin (%) 2.7% 1.7% 1.9% 1.9% 2.5% 2.5% 3.6% 4.1% 2.4% 2.5% Net financial items & associates 1.4 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.1 -0.4 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 Others -1.5 -1.1 -1.4 -1.1 -1.7 -1.2 -1.9 -1.9 -1.9 -1.9 Tax -1.9 -1.5 -1.9 -2.1 -3.2 -2.6 -6.1 -10.6 -5.0 -5.4 Net profit from continuing operations 4.2 2.0 2.9 3.4 4.5 5.4 18.9 21.5 10.2 11.0 Net profit from discontinuing activities -0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net profit before minorities 4.0 2.0 2.9 3.4 4.5 5.4 18.9 21.5 10.2 11.0 Net profit reported 3.3 1.6 2.5 2.8 3.9 5.1 17.4 19.9 8.6 9.4 Net profit adjusted 3.3 1.6 2.5 2.8 3.9 5.1 17.4 19.9 8.6 9.4 Cash Flow Statement (EURm) Levered post tax CF before capex 8.2 1.3 2.4 4.4 16.2 2.1 15.5 27.0 21.6 16.8 Capex -2.4 -3.6 -3.6 -3.6 -2.5 -1.5 -1.9 -2.5 -2.7 -2.8 Free cash flow 5.8 -2.2 -1.2 0.8 13.7 0.6 13.6 24.5 18.9 14.0 Acquisitions & divestments -8.5 -0.6 0.1 -1.8 -7.1 0.3 -0.1 0.0 -10.0 0.0 Dividend paid -2.1 -2.9 -1.9 -2.6 -1.7 -0.6 -3.2 -8.1 -8.2 -3.7 Others 1.5 -4.1 -3.4 -2.1 -1.2 -2.5 -1.2 -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 Change in net financial debt 3.2 9.9 6.5 5.7 -3.7 2.2 -9.2 -15.6 0.1 -9.5 Balance Sheet (EURm) Intangible assets 17.3 19.1 19.6 22.0 30.6 29.6 32.2 30.2 38.7 37.4 Tangible assets 3.8 5.2 5.1 5.7 14.9 13.5 16.9 12.9 9.9 7.2 Financial & other non-current assets 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.6 2.3 2.8 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 Total shareholders' equity 23.8 23.2 22.9 24.5 26.8 30.9 45.4 58.8 60.7 68.0 Pension provisions 0.0 0.0 0.9 0.8 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Liabilities and provisions 80.5 89.6 99.0 111.9 144.4 161.9 241.4 251.5 223.4 223.9 Net debt 5.2 11.6 13.6 16.8 40.0 30.0 27.8 12.2 12.4 2.9 Net financial debt 5.2 11.6 12.7 16.0 29.3 19.8 15.5 -0.1 0.0 -9.5 IFRS 16 debt 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9.7 9.0 11.1 11.1 11.1 11.1 Net working capital 0.2 4.0 8.7 11.3 22.1 17.9 31.6 35.4 32.0 34.8 Invested capital 21.3 28.3 33.3 39.0 67.7 61.0 80.7 78.5 80.6 79.4 Per share data (EUR) EPS adjusted 1.45 0.69 1.08 1.21 1.68 2.22 7.60 8.71 3.78 4.13 EPS adj and fully diluted 1.45 0.69 1.08 1.21 1.68 2.21 7.53 8.62 3.74 4.09 % Change 57.0% -52.4% 56.5% 12.3% 38.1% 31.8% 240.8% 14.6% -56.6% 9.3% EPS reported 1.45 0.69 1.08 1.21 1.68 2.22 7.60 8.71 3.78 4.13 Cash flow per share 3.57 0.58 1.04 1.92 7.01 0.91 6.79 11.80 9.44 7.36 Book value per share 9.42 8.78 8.57 9.31 9.53 11.68 17.07 22.92 23.76 26.94 Dividend per share 1.25 0.80 0.80 0.65 0.00 1.30 3.40 3.48 1.51 1.65 Number of shares, YE (m) 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.29 2.29 2.29 2.29 Ratios ROE (%) 15.6% 7.6% 12.5% 13.6% 17.9% 21.0% 52.7% 43.5% 16.2% 16.3% ROIC (%) 22.8% 9.3% 10.6% 9.8% 9.1% 10.1% 28.5% 28.8% 14.6% 15.6% ND(F+IFRS16) / EBITDA (x) 0.6 1.6 1.7 1.7 2.8 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.1 Gearing (%) 21.9% 50.0% 55.7% 65.2% 109.2% 63.9% 34.1% -0.2% 0.0% -13.9% Valuation P/E adjusted 20.3 42.9 30.7 30.1 20.6 13.8 7.0 6.8 15.6 14.3 P/E adjusted and fully diluted 20.3 42.9 30.7 30.1 20.6 13.9 7.0 6.8 15.8 14.4 P/BV 3.1 3.4 3.9 3.9 3.6 2.6 3.1 2.6 2.5 2.2 P/CF 8.2 50.8 31.9 19.0 4.9 33.6 7.8 5.0 6.3 8.0 Dividend yield (%) 4.2% 2.7% 2.4% 1.8% 0.0% 4.2% 6.4% 5.9% 2.6% 2.8% FCF yield (%) 8.6% -3.2% -1.6% 1.0% 17.1% 0.8% 11.2% 18.1% 14.0% 10.4% EV/Sales 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 EV/EBITDA adj. 9.1 11.5 12.8 11.3 9.2 6.4 4.3 3.8 6.6 6.0 EV/EBIT adj. 11.9 20.3 17.3 18.1 15.4 11.0 6.0 4.7 9.3 8.2 The investment recommendation(s) referred to in this report was (were) completed on 24/02/2023 07:31 (GMT) and was first disseminated on 24/02/2023 07:36 (GMT). Unless otherwise stated, all prices are aligned with the "Market Data date" on the front page of this report. Disclosure checklist - Potential conflict of interests Company Name ISIN Disclosure Clasquin FR0004152882 KEPLER CHEUVREUX and the issuer have agreed that KEPLER CHEUVREUX will produce and disseminate investment research on the said issuer as a service to the issuer Organizational and administrative arrangements to avoid and prevent conflicts of interests KEPLER CHEUVREUX promotes and disseminates independent investment research and have implemented written procedures designed to identify and manage potential conflicts of interest that arise in connection with its research business, which are available upon request. The KEPLER CHEUVREUX research analysts and other staff involved in issuing and disseminating research reports operate independently of KEPLER CHEUVREUX Investment Banking business. Information barriers and procedures are in place between the research analysts and staff involved in securities trading for the account of KEPLER CHEUVREUX or clients to ensure that price sensitive information is handled according to applicable laws and regulations. It is Kepler Cheuvreux' policy not to disclose the rating to the issuer before publication and dissemination. Nevertheless, this document, in whole or in part, and with the exclusion of ratings, target prices and any other information that could lead to determine its valuation, may have been provided to the issuer prior to publication and dissemination, solely with the aim of verifying factual accuracy. Please refer to www.keplercheuvreux.com for further information relating to research and conflict of interest management. Analyst disclosures The functional job title of the person(s) responsible for the recommendations contained in this report is Equity/Credit Research Analyst unless otherwise stated on the cover. Name of the Research Analyst(s): Baptiste de Leudeville Regulation AC - Analyst Certification: Each Equity/Credit Research Analyst(s) listed on the front-page of this report, principally responsible for the preparation and content of all or any identified portion of this research report hereby certifies that, with respect to each issuer or security or any identified portion of the report with respect to an issuer or security that the equity research analyst covers in this research report, all of the views expressed in this research report accurately reflect their personal views about those issuer(s) or securities. Each Equity/Credit Research Analyst(s) also certifies that no part of their compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation(s) or view(s) expressed by that equity research analyst in this research report. Each Equity/Credit Research Analyst certifies that he is acting independently and impartially from KEPLER CHEUVREUX shareholders, directors and is not affected by any current or potential conflict of interest that may arise from any KEPLER CHEUVREUX activities. Analyst Compensation: The research analyst(s) primarily responsible for the preparation of the content of the research report attest that no part of the analyst's(s') compensation was, is or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations expressed by the research analyst(s) in the research report. The research analyst's(s') compensation is, however, determined by the overall economic performance of KEPLER CHEUVREUX. Registration of non-USAnalysts: Unless otherwise noted, the non-US analysts listed on the front of this report are employees of KEPLER CHEUVREUX, which is a non-US affiliate and parent company of Kepler Capital Markets, Inc. a SEC registered and FINRA member broker-dealer. Equity/Credit Research Analysts employed by KEPLER CHEUVREUX, are not registered/qualified as research analysts under FINRA/NYSE rules, may not be associated persons of Kepler Capital Markets, Inc. and may not be subject to NASD Rule 2711 and NYSE Rule 472 restrictions on communications with covered companies, public appearances, and trading securities held by a research analyst account. Research ratings Kepler Cheuvreux rating split as of 24 February 2023 Rating Breakdown A B Buy 57% 70% Hold 33% 26% Reduce 9% 3% Not Rated/Under Review/Accept Offer 2% 2% Total 100% 100% Source: Kepler Cheuvreux % of all research recommendations % of issuers to which material services of investment firms are supplied 12 months rating history The below table shows the history of recommendations and target prices changes issued by KEPLER CHEUVREUX research department (Equity and Credit) over a 12 months period. Company Name Date Business Line Rating Target Price Closing Price Clasquin (EUR) 07/04/2022 05:02 Equity Research Buy 79.00 69.00 31/01/2023 16:21 Equity Research Buy 70.00 59.80 Credit research does not issue target prices. Left intentionally blank. Equity research Rating system KEPLER CHEUVREUX equity research ratings and target prices are issued in absolute terms, not relative to any given benchmark. A rating on a stock is set after assessing the twelve months expected upside or downside of the stock derived from the analyst's fair value (target price) and in the light of the risk profile of the company. Ratings are defined as follows: Buy: The minimum expected upside is 10% over next 12 months (the minimum required upside could be higher in light of the company's risk profile).

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Clasquin SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 19:28:06 UTC.

