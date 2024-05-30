sion for our business, commitment to customer service, the enthusiasm of our teams as well as a strong performance culture and winning mindset, as we pursue our globalisation strategy.

As a result, we have established a presence in Europe (6 coun- tries), almost all Asian countries, America and, more recently, North Africa (having acquired Moroccan group TIMAR in 2023) and sub-Saharan Africa.

Thanks to our network, the expertise and commitment of our teams and our technological leadership, we are now in a position to offer global solutions that rival industry giants, with all the qualities of an SME (client focus, creativity, responsiveness, etc.). We are therefore continuing to grow strongly, outperforming the market year after year. It is against this backdrop, and despite a challenging economic environment, that we delivered an excellent performance in 2023, albeit slightly below that of 2022 (a truly exceptional year for the ocean freight sector as a whole).

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our clients and partners for their trust, and all our employees for their professionalism and commitment.

This is likely to be my last Annual Report for the CLASQUINGroup. Since 4 December 2023, I have been in exclusive negotiations with SAS Shipping Agencies Services SÀRL ("SAS"), a subsidiary of the MSC Group (leader in ocean freight and logistics, 200,000 employ- ees, Group head oﬃce in Geneva) for the sale of the controlling interest that I hold, directly and indirectly via OLYMP (42.06% of the share capital). These negotiations culminated in an oﬀer to purchase by SAS and the signing of a sale agreement. Completion of the transaction, which remains subject to obtaining clearances from the competent regulatory authorities, is expected to happen by year end. SAS will thereafter ﬁle a tender oﬀer with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) for the remaining shares in the capital of CLASQUIN, at the same price of €142.03 per share. This draft oﬀer will be submitted to the AMF for approval. SAS intends to proceed with a squeeze-out should applicable conditions be met upon closing of the oﬀer.

This oﬀer is an exceptional opportunity for all stakeholders: cli- ents, employees and shareholders. In addition to the price oﬀered for the shares, it is an outstanding business proposition; subject to completion of the transaction, CLASQUIN will retain its Chief Executive Oﬃcer and top management, as well as its head oﬃce in Lyon and its teams. I have no doubt that CLASQUIN will continue and further accelerate its growth and development as part of a truly remarkable group.