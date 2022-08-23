Log in
    NICO   CA18274C1041

CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(NICO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:29 2022-08-18 am EDT
0.1600 CAD   +3.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Announces Director Change

08/23/2022 | 08:49am EDT
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/ OTCQB: NICLF) (the “Company” or “Class 1 Nickel”) announces that Mr. David Riekie has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.

“I would like to thank David for his contribution to the Company during this pivotal time. We wish him well on his future endeavors” stated David Fitch, President of Class 1.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) is a Mineral Resource Company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Property, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resources located near Timmins, Ontario. The Company also owns the Somanike komatiite-hosted nickel-copper sulphide property in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Nickel Mine.

For more information, please contact:

David Fitch, President
T: +61 400 631 608
E: dfitch@class1nickel.com

For additional information please visit our new website at www.class1nickel.com and our Twitter feed: @Class1Nickel.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -15,3 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net cash 2021 2,15 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Leo Fitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar Gonzalez Chief Financial Officer
Mathew Gilbertson Independent Director
David P. Crevier Independent Director
David Noel Riekie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-57.89%16
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%42 687
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-28.44%42 678
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.72%36 869
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-14.14%14 003
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.1.54%8 818