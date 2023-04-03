Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NICO   CA18274C1041

CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(NICO)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:09:53 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.1250 CAD   -.--%
05:01pClass 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Completes Private Placement
GL
05:00pClass 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Completes Private Placement
AQ
03/07EV Nickel Welcomes Ontario Government Investment in its Clean Nickel Strategy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Completes Private Placement

04/03/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 2,499,997 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.12 per Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $300,000.

Mr. David Fitch, President of the Company, indirectly purchased an aggregate of 666,666 Shares pursuant to the Private Placement. As Mr. Fitch is an insider of the Company, the Private Placement is a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61- 101”). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement as the Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Private Placement, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on August 4, 2023.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Property, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resources located near the City of Timmins, Ontario. The Corporation also owns the Somanike komatiite-hosted nickel-copper sulphide property in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Nickel Mine, as well as additional property interests.

For more information, please contact:

David Fitch, President
T: +61 400.631.608
E: dfitch@class1nickel.com

For additional information please visit our website at www.class1nickel.com and our Twitter feed: @Class1Nickel.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the prospective nature of the Company’s property interests. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Class 1 Nickel, including with respect to the receipt of all permits and licenses, environmental matters, results of exploration activities, increased costs, delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, receipt of regulatory approvals, and availability of capital. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.


All news about CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
05:01pClass 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Completes Private Placement
GL
05:00pClass 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Completes Private Placement
AQ
03/07EV Nickel Welcomes Ontario Government Investment in its Clean Nickel Strategy
AQ
03/02EV Nickel Announces AGM Results
AQ
02/08Class 1 Nickel announces the completion of phase 1 drilling at the Somanike Project (Ma..
GL
02/08Class 1 Nickel announces the completion of phase 1 drilling at the Somanike Project (Ma..
AQ
02/08Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Announces the Completion of Phase 1 Drilling At th..
CI
01/24Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Completes Private Placement
GL
01/24Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Completes Private Placement
AQ
01/24Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited announced that it has received CAD 0.45 million..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -15,3 M -11,4 M -11,4 M
Net cash 2021 2,15 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Leo Fitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar Gonzalez Chief Financial Officer
Mathew Gilbertson Independent Director
David P. Crevier Independent Director
Monique Hutchins Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-13.79%13
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION26.26%58 949
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.7.66%58 530
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.09%10 436
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.12%10 105
ALLKEM LIMITED5.69%5 078
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer