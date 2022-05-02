Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited
  News
  Summary
    NICO   CA18274C1041

CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(NICO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/29 03:54:16 pm EDT
0.1900 CAD   -2.56%
04/22CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES : Revised Certification
PU
03/29CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES : Revised
PU
03/23Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Reports Appointments to "Accelerate Exploration" at Somanike Nickel Project in Quebec; Down 6.1%
MT
Class 1 Nickel provides disclosure of 2021 drilling program at Alexo-Dundonald Nickel project in Timmins

05/02/2022 | 09:23am EDT
TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update of its 2021 phase 1 and phase 2 drilling programs on the Alexo-Dundonald Property near Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1).

The summer 2021 program was completed by G4 Drilling of Val-d’Or, Quebec, under the supervision of Terra Modelling Services of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Class 1 Nickel’s program consisted of 88 diamond drill holes totalling 20,607 m. Table 1 gives summary statistics for the drilling program.

Table 1. Summary statistics of C1N 2021 drilling, Alexo-Dundonald Property in northeastern Ontario.

 AreaAlexo South Alexo North Dundonald South Scissor Holes Total 
 Drill Holes37 29 18 4 88 
 Total Metres9177 5813 4919 641 20607 
 Max Hole Depth (m)432 306 434 201 434 
 Min Hole Depth (m)102 135 126 102 102 
 Average Depth (m)248 198 259 160 234 
            
 Min Dip (°)-43.3 -43.7 -42.38 -43.71   
 Max Dip (°)-61.81 -51.85 -75.17 -45.45   

Drilling concentrated on exploring around the periphery of the three mineralised zones at Alexo South, Alexo North and Dundonald South to test and potentially extend the known close to surface mineralised zones at the three deposits: by

  • Following up geophysical anomalies remodelled from BHEM data acquired by previous explorers; and
  • Stepping out drilling into the gaps between the known mineralised envelopes and the pierce points of the previous closest drilling from past exploration around the known deposits.

Drilling also followed up some borehole and VTEM anomalies in the immediate vicinity of the known mineralised zones at Alexo South, Alexo North and Dundonald South.

C1N experienced significant delay in obtaining assay results for the drilling program due to an exceptional delay by the laboratories in running the relevant analyses, with full certified results for all drilling only returned on 17th March, 2022.

Figure 1. Location of the Alexo-Dundonald Property in northeastern Ontario.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/612fcdd1-33b0-429a-999a-874c479494b3

Some of the more significant intersections are:

  • Boreholes AN-21-04, 07, 10, 19, 20, 23, 24 to the northeast of Alexo-North targeting BHEM and VTEM anomalies outside the Alexo North mineralised envelope that encountered narrow intervals (<2m) of semi-massive sulphide grading 0.5-2% nickel at shallow depth (100-150m below surface), potentially delineating another small sulphide zone close to surface.

  • Boreholes AS-21-07, 08 and 09 to the west of Alexo South targeting incremental additions to the Alexo South mineralised lenses intersected shallow intervals of 1-6m downhole widths of disseminated sulphides with grades of 0.3-0.8% nickel.

  • Boreholes DS-21-02, 05, 09, 10, 14, 16, 17, drilled as incremental step-out to the Dundonald South mineralised envelope that intersected narrow (1-3m) intervals of semi-massive sulphide (0.5-4% nickel). These results are consistent with the known mineralised system and possibly representing minor extensions to the known mineralised envelope.

Borehole EM conducted on a selection of the 2021 holes generally highlighted known sulphide mineralisation, or small conductive plates sitting coincident with known minor sulphide intervals outside the immediate MRE mineralised area.

The full implications of assay results coupled with borehole EM surveys conducted is yet to be evaluated by the company. The Company is incorporating results into its 3D model of geology and geophysics to delineate further targets for testing. As can be seen from the summary statistics, nearly all the 2021 drilling was conducted at a shallow dip (~45-50°) to shallow downhole depths, meaning nearly all drilling was conducted to less than 200m vertical depth below surface, and limited in areal extent to the immediate environs of the known deposits. The deepest holes only tested to a vertical depth on the order of 300m below surface. In the Alexo North and South area, only about 10% of all holes drilled to date extend below 100 m vertical depth from surface.

While exploration has apparently closed out potential for immediate significant upgrade of the mineralisation around the margins of the known deposits, global exploration for komatiite-associated nickel sulphide systems in Australia, and within systems such as Thompson and Raglan in Canada, has demonstrated high potential for exploration and discovery of continued and (or) additional sulphide mineralization along strike or down-plunge within mineralized channelized flows. Similarly, potential parallel channelized environments within the same volcanic flow field offer reliable exploration targets for additional sulphide systems. The shallow nature of past exploration and focus on the near-surface known mineralization at Alexo-Dundonald means that these possibilities have not yet been tested on the Project.

Opportunities exist to test down-plunge and along strike of the known zones at Alexo-Dundonald for additional sulphide lenses with a targeted approach of surface EM, further diamond drilling below and along strike of the current drilling on the deposits, and borehole EM of the deeper drill holes. In addition, none of the priority VTEM anomalies highlighted by the 2019 survey conducted by the Company at Alexo-Dundonald (Figure 2, labelled A-O) have yet been tested with drilling.

Figure 2. Plan view of the Alexo-Dundonald Property in northeastern Ontario showing priority VTEM anomalies.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2541892a-37ba-4549-8cf9-1423c09ab020

No drilling was conducted at Dundonald North during the 2021 drill program. The highest-grade nickel intersections of the Dundonald North Deposit occur at vertical depths of 400 to 525 m below surface. Although deep, there still exists very high potential to expand Dundonald North with several drill holes into open space around these intersections. The nickel mineralization is open to the west with room for further expansion to the east and at depth.

Table 2: Summary of significant results.

DDH Name

FromToDrilled WidthNi %
(m)(m)(m)%
AS-21-01 assay data not yet obtained  
AS-21-02 assay data not yet obtained  
AS-21-03no significant results
AS-21-04no significant results
AS-21-05no significant results
AS-21-06no significant results
AS-21-07241.50243.001.500.43
AS-21-08102.00102.500.500.51
AS-21-09102.00102.500.500.62
AS-21-09102.50104.001.500.45
AS-21-09104.00105.001.000.30
AS-21-09105.00106.001.000.87
AS-21-09106.00107.001.000.32
AS-21-10no significant results
AS-21-11no significant results
AS-21-12no significant results
AS-21-13no significant results
AS-21-14no significant results
AS-21-15no significant results
AS-21-16no significant results
AS-21-17no significant results
AS-21-18no significant results
AS-21-19no significant results
AS-21-20no significant results
AS-21-21no significant results
AS-21-22no significant results
AS-21-23no significant results
AS-21-24no significant results
AS-21-25no significant results
AS-21-26no significant results
AS-21-27no significant results
AS-21-28no significant results
AS-21-29no significant results
AS-21-30no significant results
AS-21-31no significant results
AS-21-32no significant results
AS-21-33no significant results
AS-21-34no significant results
AS-21-35no significant results
AS-21-36no significant results
AS-21-37no significant results
AN-21-01no significant results
AN-21-02no significant results
AN-21-03no significant results
AN-21-04127.70128.771.071.21
AN-21-04128.77129.350.581.95
AN-21-05no significant results
AN-21-06no significant results
AN-21-07111.68111.830.150.91
AN-21-08no significant results
AN-21-09no significant results
AN-21-10150.00150.820.820.31
AN-21-10150.82151.690.871.63
AN-21-10151.69153.001.310.33
AN-21-11no significant results
AN-21-12no significant results
AN-21-13no significant results
AN-21-14no significant results
AN-21-15no significant results
AN-21-16no significant results
AN-21-17144.48144.520.040.87
AN-21-18no significant results
AN-21-19136.73137.030.301.12
AN-21-19137.03138.000.970.20
AN-21-19138.00138.310.311.41
AN-21-19138.31139.000.690.44
AN-21-19139.00140.001.000.32
AN-21-20139.81140.080.271.19
AN-21-21no significant results
AN-21-22no significant results
AN-21-23136.97137.900.930.31
AN-21-23137.90138.150.251.86
AN-21-24153.00154.091.091.18
AN-21-24154.09155.541.450.93
AN-21-25no significant results
AN-21-26no significant results
AN-21-27no significant results
AN-21-28no significant results
AN-21-29no significant results
DS-21-001no significant results
DS-21-002no significant results
DS-21-002152.0153.01.00.67
DS-21-002153.0154.01.00.89
DS-21-003no significant results
DS-21-004no significant results
DS-21-005102.95103.951.00.40
DS-21-005103.95104.951.00.21
DS-21-005104.95106.041.090.23
DS-21-005106.04106.140.13.00
DS-21-005106.14107.211.070.25
DS-21-005107.21107.420.212.33
DS-21-006no significant results
DS-21-007no significant results
DS-21-008no significant results
DS-21-009171.0172.01.00.96
DS-21-009172.0173.01.00.49
DS-21-009173.0174.01.00.53
DS-21-009173.0174.01.00.58
DS-21-009174.0175.01.00.37
DS-21-009175.0176.01.01.10
DS-21-009348.0349.01.00.14
DS-21-009349.0350.01.00.12
DS-21-009350.0351.01.00.08
DS-21-01062.062.50.50.32
DS-21-01062.563.00.50.31
DS-21-01063.063.50.51.19
DS-21-011no significant results
DS-21-012no significant results
DS-21-013no significant results
DS-21-014101.46102.831.370.61
DS-21-014102.83104.221.390.82
DS-21-014104.22105.721.50.89
DS-21-014115.08116.361.280.72
DS-21-014116.36117.761.41.31
DS-21-014117.76119.051.294.99
DS-21-014144.0145.51.50.10
DS-21-014145.5147.01.50.15
DS-21-014147.0148.51.50.15
DS-21-014209.39210.651.263.12
DS-21-015no significant results
DS-21-016232.0233.01.01.36
DS-21-016233.0234.01.00.17
DS-21-016234.0235.01.00.20
DS-21-016235.0236.01.00.97
DS-21-016236.0237.01.01.54
DS-21-016237.0238.01.00.97
DS-21-017242.0243.01.04.66
DS-21-017243.0244.331.330.65
DS-21-017244.33245.00.670.08
DS-21-018no significant results
SOX-21-01no significant results
SOX-21-02no significant results
SOX-21-03no significant results
SOX-21-04no significant results
* drill core width only, does not represent true width.

Table 3: Localisation of 88 drill holes.

Hole NameEastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipHole Length (m)
AS-21-015140785389227334149-54276
AS-21-025139945389265333146-46327
AS-21-035139885389196320154-48192
AS-21-045142875389325320148-50177
AS-21-055143625389343321148-49150
AS-21-065143825389319321152-49126
AS-21-075138095389102325151-43279
AS-21-085138365388947323148-45156
AS-21-095137675388873323148-58150
AS-21-105138385389043327151-44189
AS-21-115138205389031328150-45225
AS-21-125138015389012332150-45225
AS-21-135138545388916322142-44102
AS-21-145138435389003335150-45201
AS-21-155138205388975323150-45201
AS-21-165137895388967329149-45201
AS-21-175137785389112327150-45300
AS-21-185137865389040339150-45267
AS-21-195138105388927329148-45156
AS-21-205137985388894332148-45168
AS-21-215137755388943338147-45195
AS-21-225137455388910334147-61186
AS-21-235137345388943339149-62234
AS-21-245137225388827321147-61156
AS-21-255136855388878321151-61183
AS-21-265140955389227330150-55267
AS-21-275140015389216334150-55402
AS-21-285138655389243329149-45282
AS-21-295138745389173329150-60396
AS-21-305137965389190327147-51348
AS-21-315138635389225324151-62432
AS-21-325138465389172326151-57387
AS-21-33513841.15389104323150-45312
AS-21-345139705389309325147-44405
AS-21-355135495388819307141-54222
AS-21-365142385389410325150-45402
AS-21-375142655389355325152-45300
AN-21-01513749.25389543311148-46201
AN-21-02513735.35389516311150-45201
AN-21-03b513935.35389549309151-45135
AN-21-04513903.85389642308149-45252
AN-21-055138335389587309152-45195
AN-21-06513774.85389605313151-44222
AN-21-07513790.65389559312151-45141
AN-21-08513742.95389490308151-44141
AN-21-09513759.35389528312147-45153
AN-21-10513923.35389672308148-47306
AN-21-11513894.55389687307152-50210
AN-21-12513885.15389596307151-49252
AN-21-135138975389609308148-44231
AN-21-145139105389673307150-48180
AN-21-15513927.55389684307150-49180
AN-21-16513825.45389650306150-46258
AN-21-17513902.85389670307150-50180
AN-21-18513842.75389662306149-47249
AN-21-19513946.75389692307149-46180
AN-21-20513950.65389693308148-45180
AN-21-21514361.85389546312334-45186
AN-21-22513974.65389706307149-47180
AN-21-23513979.75389706306150-50180
AN-21-245139375389685307149-49180
AN-21-25513942.65389688307149-50183
AN-21-26513958.65389697306148-47222
AN-21-27513958.35389697307150-51180
AN-21-285139855389715306148-47200
AN-21-29513984.75389716306151-52198
DS-21-001512127.75386267285359-45324
DS-21-0025117935386711315178-43243
DS-21-003511727.95386631303177-46219
DS-21-004511231.35386707279358-46273
DS-21-005512137.45386391289360-44210
DS-21-006512066.65386618307176-43300
DS-21-007511799.25386618306179-42150
DS-21-008512179.85386484295182-75150
DS-21-009511577.15386360294360-45351
DS-21-010511365.45386576283357-52126
DS-21-011511294.65386634281354-52150
DS-21-012511470.95386753303176-61285
DS-21-013511880.65386237287357-44375
DS-21-0145117405386493302180-70255
DS-21-0155116745386322300360-55315
DS-21-0165117135386683310175-47351
DS-21-0175115195386740309176-55282
DS-21-0185115005386425300360-50434
SOX-21-015139925389375317331-44102
SOX-21-02513929.45389332319332-45201
SOX-21-03513973.55389342318328-45141
SOX-21-045140235389316319330-44197

QA/QC

Class 1 Nickel employed a quality assurance and quality control program for the drill program, to ensure leading practice in the sampling and analysis of drill core. This practice includes insertion of certified standards and blanks into the drill core sample stream. Assay samples are taken from NQ-size drill core sawn in half; one-half of the core is shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga and ALS Labs in Timmins for assay and the other half is kept in the core box on-site for future reference. At AGAT Laboratories, the analytical methods employed consist of four-acid digest followed by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-OES finish for multi-element analysis (including Ni, Cu, Co and S); fire-assay collection and ICP-OES finish for palladium, platinum and gold; and nickel collection fire assay and ICP-MS finish for the platinum-group elements, including rhodium.

About the Alexo-Dundonald Project

The 100%-owned Alexo-Dundonald Property is an advanced portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposits located 45 km northeast of the City of Timmins (Ontario, Canada), a world-class mining jurisdiction with processing plants in need of additional feed. Class 1 Nickel has assembled a strategic land package that combines the historically mined Alexo nickel sulphide deposits with the Dundonald nickel sulphide prospects to create a larger and more diversified property portfolio. The Company’s updated total estimated Indicated Mineral Resource consists of 1.25 Million tonnes (Mt) with an average grade of 0.99% Ni and a total estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.01 Mt with an average grade of 1.01% Ni as per NI 41-101 Technical Report completed by P&E Mining Consultants Inc (December 17, 2020). The Company is currently drilling to expand the known Mineral Resources and discover new resources to support a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Qualified Persons

All the technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Beloborodov (P.Geo.), geological consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43‐101.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) is a Mineral Resource Company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Property, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resources located near Timmins, Ontario. The Company also owns the Somanike komatiite-hosted nickel-copper sulphide property in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Nickel Mine.

For more information, please contact:

David Fitch, President
T: 011 +61 400.631.608
E: dfitch@class1nickel.com 

For additional information please visit our website at www.class1nickel.com and our Twitter feed: @Class1Nickel.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -15,3 M -12,0 M -12,0 M
Net cash 2021 2,15 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,5 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Leo Fitch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar Gonzalez Chief Financial Officer
Mathew Gilbertson Independent Director
Mathew Fitch Independent Director
David P. Crevier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-50.00%19
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-2.83%58 808
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION0.91%48 140
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-5.60%46 479
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-26.07%12 477
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.30.37%12 005