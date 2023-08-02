(Alliance News) - Class Editori Spa reported that net debt rose to EUR30.3 million as of June 30 from EUR21.8 million at the end of 2022.

It also reported EUR11.2 million in financial liabilities resulting from the application of the international accounting standard IFRS 16, particularly related to the accounting of lease payments for the entire duration of the contract. This accounting effect brings the publisher's financial debt as of June 30 to EUR41.4 million.

The main changes compared to the previous month's disclosure are related to the obtaining of new loans by Class group companies for a total amount of approximately EUR6 million; the renegotiation of the lease agreement related to the Milan office of the Class group, which, in exchange for a reduction in space, provides for a reduction in the amounts due and the duration of the contract, resulting in a reduction of approximately EUR7 million in the previously recorded financial debt; and the repayment of loans for approximately EUR1 million as part of the financial maneuver signed with credit institutions in December 2022.

The publishing company is among those listed companies obliged by Consob to publish the status of its Net Financial Position every month.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.