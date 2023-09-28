(Alliance News) - Class Editori Spa announced Thursday that its board of directors approved the consolidated half-yearly financial report as of June 30, reporting a profit of EUR40,000 from a loss of EUR3.0 million in the same period last year. Group net income after minority interests was negative EUR380,000 from a negative EUR3.2 million in the first half of 2022.

Overall, the publishing house's consolidated performance in the first half of the year confirmed the trend of revenue development, "also recording an improvement in overall margins and a return to a positive consolidated result," the company's note says.

Revenues amounted to EUR42.9 million, up from EUR39.0 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda is EUR4.3 million, down from EUR6.0 million in the same period last year

Ebit, on the other hand, is EUR16,000 from EUR1.5 million as of June 30, 2022.

The publishing house's net financial debt showed a negative balance of EUR41.87 million as of June 30, compared to EUR37.49 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Class Editori's stock on Thursday closed down 1.3 percent at EUR0.06 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

