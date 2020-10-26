Log in
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/26
0.002 AUD   0.00%
05:40pClassic Minerals Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
05:38pCLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Investor Presentation
AQ
10/19Classic Minerals Ltd Infill Drilling Delivers High Grade Au Intercepts at Kat Gap
AW
Classic Minerals Ltd Investor Presentation

10/26/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) provides the latest Investor Presentation with detailed overview of the company's projects.

In the heart of a world class gold province

o Located within the highly prospective Forrestania Greenstone belt

- ~120km south of Southern Cross, WA, and 17km southwest of historic Bounty Mine

o Consists of a number of granted exploration and prospecting licences

- In excess of 500km 2 that occupy the western granite greenstone contact

o Flagship Kat Gap Project has been the focus of the majority of recent exploration

- High grade shallow deposit, 100% ownership of all gold and non gold rights

- On the fast track to gold production and early revenue stream

o Forrestania Gold Project (FGP) consists of the Lady Ada and Lady Magdalene deposits

- Lady Magdalene: large open pit deposit, 80% ownership of all gold rights (Hannan Resources 20%)

- Lady Ada: smaller high grade deposit, 80% ownership of all gold rights (Hannan Resources 20%)

o Global Mineral Resource of 8.25Mt @ 1.52g/t Au for 403,906oz

- Updated JORC Mineral Resource for all projects expected Q1 2021

- Potential for significant ongoing exploration success and resource growth

o Transformation of a modest gold camp into a new "Gold hotspot

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5Y186MY7



About Classic Minerals Ltd:

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au
© ABN Newswire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -15,7 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1,48 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Barry Goodwin Chief Executive Officer
John Hugh Lester Chairman
Jeffrey Nurse Chief Financial Officer
Lu Ning Yi Non-Executive Director
Frederick Salkanovic Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED-33.33%19
BHP GROUP-8.20%119 748
RIO TINTO PLC1.67%99 541
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.68%31 950
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.40%23 460
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.8.42%15 767
