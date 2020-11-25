Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Classic Minerals Limited    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Classic Minerals Ltd Update on Mining Lease Application

11/25/2020 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update on Mining Lease Application

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Perth based Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce that Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) has withdrawn its objection for the registration of tenement application MLA 74/249 allowing the company to move forward with its intended gold production planning.

The objection was originally lodged due to potential issues regarding a fresh water supply pipeline which runs below the Classic Minerals tenements and directly supplying some of WSA's operations. A study has been completed and it was decided, on an amicable basis, that the Classic's operations would not affect the pipeline or supply to WSA's operations.

The positive conclusion of this matter brings the Company one step closer to cash flow as it marches towards production in 2021.

This now paves the way for the following major pre-production milestones to occur which is expected to revalue the Company's profile between now and early February 2021:

- Mining Access Application - now complete by the lifting of the Objection;

- Commencement of Native Title Negotiations (expected completion 26th Dec 2020);

- Consent of Native Title Approval;

- Mining Lease Approval MLA 74/249, and

- Mining Plan lodgement.

The Company is close to completion for all studies and documentation required for lodging the Mining Plan Application, which will be lodged immediately on Grant of Mining Lease Approval MLA 74/249. In conjunction with this the company has begun preparing a pre-feasibility study at Kat Gap expected to show that the project will be rapidly brought into production by utilising a low-cost recovery method that will enable the Company to generate early cash-flows.

Classic Minerals Chairman, John Lester, said:

"Classic is very pleased to be able to report this important milestone.... it paves the way for the grant of a Mining Lease over the planned production area and is a critical development step for Kat Gap to become the next production asset for the company".



About Classic Minerals Ltd:

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
All news about CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
05:25pClassic Minerals Ltd Update on Mining Lease Application
AW
05:23pCLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Update on Mining Lease Application
AQ
11/23CLASSIC MINERALS : Proposed issue of loyalty options to shareholders
AQ
11/19Classic Minerals Ltd Classic Placement Completed - Oversubscribed
AW
11/19CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Classic Placement Completed - Oversubscribed
AQ
11/01CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
11/01Classic Minerals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
10/26Classic Minerals Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
10/26CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Investor Presentation
AQ
10/19CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Infill Drilling Delivers High Grade Au Intercep..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -15,7 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1,48 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Classic Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Barry Goodwin Chief Executive Officer
John Hugh Lester Chairman
Jeffrey Nurse Chief Financial Officer
Lu Ning Yi Non-Executive Director
Frederick Salkanovic Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED-66.67%11
BHP GROUP1.39%133 166
RIO TINTO PLC12.21%112 213
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.37%38 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.34.46%27 107
FRESNILLO PLC63.70%10 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ