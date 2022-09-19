Classic Minerals Limited Further High Grade Gold Intercepts - Kat Gap Infill Drilling

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce that it has received further assay results from its extensive infill RC drilling program at its Kat Gap Gold Project in Western Australia. The Company has completed a further 11 holes for 680 metres at Kat Gap.



Classic has drilled 35 holes for 2,125m at Kat Gap during July and August as part of a much larger 109- hole infill drilling campaign. This announcement covers the next 11 RC holes (FKGRC414-424) of the 109-hole program. Subsequent holes will be reported on in due course when assays become available.



Infill RC holes FKGRC414-424 are located further south along strike from the first twenty-four holes (FKGRC390-413) reported on recently. These latest holes are situated around the bulk sample pit immediately north of the cross cutting Proterozoic dyke and form part of the much larger infill drilling pattern (See figure 1.0). The eleven holes completed are outside the red rectangle indicating the area of infill drilling in figure 1.0* and are shown as red dots. The holes have been drilled on a 10m x 5m grid spacings to hit further high-grade pinch and swell quartz veins beneath the bulk sample pit. The results have confirmed observations made while the bulk sample pit was mined and show that 10m x 10m and 10m x 5m drill spacing is adequate to hit these high-grade pinch and swell quartz zones. The total 109-hole infill RC drilling program mostly covers an area 100m to 300m along strike to the north of the Proterozoic dyke and 200m north along strike from the recent bulk sample mining operation.



The need for closer spaced infill drilling has eventuated from the recent bulk sample mining operation.



The pit was centred on an area of the resource block model, drilled on a 10m x 10m and 10m x 5m drill pattern, which came closest to the surface. The ore zone exposed during the bulk sample mining showed strong evidence of pinching and swelling of the main quartz veins over relatively short wavelengths of around 10-15m. To gain a higher level of confidence in the overall status of the current resource block model and to ensure adequate intersection of the higher-grade components of the gold ore zone, drilling needs to be conducted on a minimum of 10m spaced sections and 10m spaced holes on the section. This spacing will permit an upgrade from the current inferred status to indicated, needed for final pit design work. The infill program will also dramatically reduce the number of grade control RC holes required in pit once operations are underway.



Most of the infill drilling will consist of relatively shallow holes down to depths of 40-80m. However deeper holes down to 100-160m will also be drilled to extend the known gold mineralisation to greater depths down dip. This work will hopefully add additional mineable ounces and a potentially larger final open pit design.



The overall infill RC drilling program consists of 109 holes for 7,110m and should take approximately 4-6 weeks to complete weather permitting. Assay results will be released to the market as they become available.



The RC drilling program was suspended again late last week due to severe weather conditions experienced on-site. Drilling should be underway again in a week or so.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I7WKF35N







About Classic Minerals Limited:



Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





