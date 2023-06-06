Classic Minerals Limited Powers Up Processing Plant

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) has successfully installed a power plant with a capacity of 2 megawatts (MW). This dedicated power source provides more than sufficient electricity to service the current infrastructure and additional processing equipment at the Kat Gap gold processing facility. The strategic design of the power plant allows for future expansion whilst accommodating a scaling up of processing throughput.



The installation of the power plant carried out by IPS represents a crucial achievement for Classic Minerals as it is now able to energise the Gekko Processing Plant. The Cummins powered generators ensure a reliable and consistent supply of electricity, mitigating any potential disruptions and increasing production capabilities.



IPS Industrial Power Solutions is installing the PLC/SCADA logic for the Kat Gap Gold Project.



- The logic has been developed in accordance with the project's engineering specifications.



- Expected completion of the logic and successful simulation testing by the end of next week.



- IPS will then configure the SCADA runtime and progress to commissioning.



- Once commissioned, Classic will enter production phase.



- The PLC/SCADA logic completion represents a major step towards achieving this goal



- The SCADA system will monitor and control mining and processing operations, ensuring safe and efficient project operation.



- Classic Minerals is committed to the safe and efficient development of the Kat Gap Gold Project.



Classic Minerals Ltd will also be able to draw on the Govt Diesel Fuel Rebate starting from July 1, 2023, of 36 cents per litre.



Classic Minerals remains dedicated to delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders through the continued development and optimization of the Kat Gap project. The company will keep shareholders and the market informed of the progress of the gold processing facility as it advances towards commercial production in June 2023.



