Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Classic Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:44 2023-06-06 am EDT
0.001000 AUD    0.00%
05:21pClassic Minerals Limited Powers Up Processing Plant
AW
05:21pClassic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Powers Up Processing Plant
AQ
06/05Classic Minerals Limited KAT GAP TSF Ready for Commissioning
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Classic Minerals Limited Powers Up Processing Plant

06/06/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Powers Up Processing Plant

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) has successfully installed a power plant with a capacity of 2 megawatts (MW). This dedicated power source provides more than sufficient electricity to service the current infrastructure and additional processing equipment at the Kat Gap gold processing facility. The strategic design of the power plant allows for future expansion whilst accommodating a scaling up of processing throughput.

The installation of the power plant carried out by IPS represents a crucial achievement for Classic Minerals as it is now able to energise the Gekko Processing Plant. The Cummins powered generators ensure a reliable and consistent supply of electricity, mitigating any potential disruptions and increasing production capabilities.

IPS Industrial Power Solutions is installing the PLC/SCADA logic for the Kat Gap Gold Project.

- The logic has been developed in accordance with the project's engineering specifications.

- Expected completion of the logic and successful simulation testing by the end of next week.

- IPS will then configure the SCADA runtime and progress to commissioning.

- Once commissioned, Classic will enter production phase.

- The PLC/SCADA logic completion represents a major step towards achieving this goal

- The SCADA system will monitor and control mining and processing operations, ensuring safe and efficient project operation.

- Classic Minerals is committed to the safe and efficient development of the Kat Gap Gold Project.

Classic Minerals Ltd will also be able to draw on the Govt Diesel Fuel Rebate starting from July 1, 2023, of 36 cents per litre.

Classic Minerals remains dedicated to delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders through the continued development and optimization of the Kat Gap project. The company will keep shareholders and the market informed of the progress of the gold processing facility as it advances towards commercial production in June 2023.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8DL2QSS6



About Classic Minerals Limited:

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Limited



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
05:21pClassic Minerals Limited Powers Up Processing Plant
AW
05:21pClassic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Powers Up Processing Plant
AQ
06/05Classic Minerals Limited KAT GAP TSF Ready for Commissioning
AW
05/18Classic Minerals Limited - COMPLETION OF LDA CAPITAL SUBSCRIPTION
AQ
05/17Classic Minerals Limited Completion of Call Notice with LDA Capital
AW
05/17Classic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Completion of Call Notice with LDA Capital
AQ
05/15Classic Minerals Limited Kat Gap Update Processing Facility
AW
05/15Classic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Kat Gap Update Processing Facility
AQ
05/04Classic Minerals Limited Kat Gap Update - Tailings Dam Facility Lining Works 100% Comp..
AW
05/04Classic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Kat Gap Update - Tailings Dam Facility Lining Works 1..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,2 M -9,44 M -9,44 M
Net Debt 2022 5,22 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,01 M 4,68 M 4,68 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Classic Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dean Barry Goodwin Chief Executive Officer
John Hugh Lester Chairman
Lu Ning Yi Non-Executive Director
Frederick Salkanovic Non-Executive Director
Stephen John OGrady Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED-89.47%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-11.91%33 315
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.47%30 193
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.69%25 714
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.16.43%20 773
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED31.40%16 015
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer