Classic Minerals Limited Site Construction Commences Ahead Of Stage 1 Mining.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to advise that construction activities have commenced on site for the development of the Company's 100% owned Kat Gap gold mine as permitted by the approved Mining Proposal (MP), Mine Closure Plan (MCP) and Project Management Plan (PMP).



Having obtained all the requisite regulatory approvals, the stripping, and stockpiling of vegetation and topsoil commenced during the middle of October 2022. These earthwork activities are a required precursor to the commencement of mining.



We have engaged heavy machinery in building internal roads, bulldozing to clear areas for the waste rock dumps, clearing and preparing ROM pads, office, administrative and workshops areas. Site power is also being upgraded in readiness for Camp upgrade. Additional camp buildings will shortly be arriving onsite to complete the Camp upgrade.



Overall progress continues to remain on track with gold production planned towards the end of the first quarter of 2023. Classic is still awaiting processing approval. Once received, the Company will commence construction of the Tailing's Storage Facility (TSF) and reassemble the Gekko gold treatment plant.



The Company is looking to have the Kat Gap site ready for stage 1 open-pit mining before the end of 2022. Classic also expects to start dry crushing plant commissioning activities before the end of the year. The Company looks forward to providing regular updates to shareholders as the construction and commissioning program progresses over the next few months.



