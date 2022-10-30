Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Classic Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-28 am EDT
0.0170 AUD    0.00%
05:35pClassic Minerals Limited Site Construction Commences Ahead Of Stage 1 Mining.
AW
10/28Classic Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
10/20Multiple drill rigs up and running at kat gap
AQ
Classic Minerals Limited Site Construction Commences Ahead Of Stage 1 Mining.

10/30/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Site Construction Commences Ahead Of Stage 1 Mining.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to advise that construction activities have commenced on site for the development of the Company's 100% owned Kat Gap gold mine as permitted by the approved Mining Proposal (MP), Mine Closure Plan (MCP) and Project Management Plan (PMP).

Having obtained all the requisite regulatory approvals, the stripping, and stockpiling of vegetation and topsoil commenced during the middle of October 2022. These earthwork activities are a required precursor to the commencement of mining.

We have engaged heavy machinery in building internal roads, bulldozing to clear areas for the waste rock dumps, clearing and preparing ROM pads, office, administrative and workshops areas. Site power is also being upgraded in readiness for Camp upgrade. Additional camp buildings will shortly be arriving onsite to complete the Camp upgrade.

Overall progress continues to remain on track with gold production planned towards the end of the first quarter of 2023. Classic is still awaiting processing approval. Once received, the Company will commence construction of the Tailing's Storage Facility (TSF) and reassemble the Gekko gold treatment plant.

The Company is looking to have the Kat Gap site ready for stage 1 open-pit mining before the end of 2022. Classic also expects to start dry crushing plant commissioning activities before the end of the year. The Company looks forward to providing regular updates to shareholders as the construction and commissioning program progresses over the next few months.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0X9HT8RN



About Classic Minerals Limited:

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Limited



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,2 M -9,06 M -9,06 M
Net Debt 2022 5,22 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,78 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dean Barry Goodwin Chief Executive Officer
John Hugh Lester Chairman
Lu Ning Yi Non-Executive Director
Frederick Salkanovic Non-Executive Director
Stephen John OGrady Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED-88.67%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-30.89%34 017
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.43%26 928
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-15.00%20 547
POLYUS-35.94%18 432
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-16.32%15 068