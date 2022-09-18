Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Classic Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:03 2022-09-18 pm EDT
0.0180 AUD   -5.26%
05:19pClassic Minerals Limited Undertakes Rights Issue and Prospectus
AW
05:19pCLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : CLZ) Undertakes Rights Issue and Prospectus
AQ
09/13Classic Minerals Limited - APPROVAL TO COMMENCE MINING OPERATIONS
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Classic Minerals Limited Undertakes Rights Issue and Prospectus

09/18/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Classic Undertakes Rights Issue and Prospectus

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a partially underwritten, non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of one (1) New Share for every two (2) Shares held by Eligible Shareholders as at the Record Date (Offer), with one free attaching option, exercisable at $0.10 on or before 1 June 2025, to be issued for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for under the Offer.

The Offer is expected to raise to raise up to approx. $3.65 million (before costs) through the issue of approx. 228 million New Shares at an issue price of $0.016 per New Share.

The funds raised from the Offer will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and provide working capital to fund exploration and development activities at the Company's projects, particularly the Kat Gap gold project, and pay offer costs.

The Offer is partially underwritten (to the extent of 50% of the Shortfall) by Still Capital Pty Ltd.

The company directors have always been at the service of shareholders and have worked tirelessly to add value to shareholders in the pursuit of transitioning Classic Minerals Ltd from an explorer to a producer. A significant step towards this transition saw the company enter into a binding terms sheet with Goldvalley Brown Stone Pty Ltd (Goldvalley), pursuant to which Goldvalley, a member of the Gold Valley group of companies, will provide $10,000,000 (Ten Million) funding for Classic's 100% owned Kat Gap gold project.

Classic's Board is mindful that the shareholder register is largely (90%+) composed of retail investors who have supported the company for many years and given the recent share price deprecation, missed out on the opportunity to top up their holdings as they are not considered sophisticated shareholders.

In an effort to include retail shareholders, the Company will be conducting the above-mentioned rights issue with an accompanying long-dated loyalty option to reward loyal shareholders.

To view the timetable and prospectus, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E4IDOH03



About Classic Minerals Limited:

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Limited



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
05:19pClassic Minerals Limited Undertakes Rights Issue and Prospectus
AW
05:19pCLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : CLZ) Undertakes Rights Issue and Prospectus
AQ
09/13Classic Minerals Limited - APPROVAL TO COMMENCE MINING OPERATIONS
AQ
09/12Classic Minerals Moves Closer to Starting Mining Operations at Kat Gap Gold Project
MT
09/11Classic Minerals Limited Project Management Plan - Approved
AW
09/11CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : CLZ) Project Management Plan - Approved
AQ
09/11Classic Minerals Limited Receives Notification from the Department of Mines, Industry, ..
CI
09/08Classic Minerals Secures Nearly $7 Million in Funding for Kat Gap Gold Project; Shares ..
MT
09/08Classic Minerals Limited Secures $10 million to take Kat Gap to Production
AW
08/17Classic Minerals Hits High-Grade Gold at Western Australia's Kat Gap Gold Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,2 M -8,18 M -8,18 M
Net Debt 2021 3,63 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,99 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Classic Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dean Barry Goodwin Chief Executive Officer
John Hugh Lester Chairman
Lu Ning Yi Non-Executive Director
Frederick Salkanovic Non-Executive Director
Stephen John OGrady Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED-87.33%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-29.52%34 692
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.47%27 113
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-21.57%18 986
POLYUS-35.94%18 711
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.50%14 498