    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:53:15 2023-02-12 pm EST
0.006500 AUD   +8.33%
04:25pClassic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AW
04:23pClassic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AQ
01/30Classic Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
Classic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap

02/12/2023 | 04:25pm EST
Update On Construction At Kat Gap

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold mining company, Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to provide an update on activities at Kat Gap.

Classic has achieved an estimated 45% completion of the construction of the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at its Kat Gap processing facility. We will now be raising the walls of the TSF with the required compaction which is being supervised by Resource Engineering Consultants Pty Ltd (REC).

The aerial picture* with the overlay of the engineer's design reflects the progress.

Jacob Doutch, who is managing the activities at Kat Gap, commented that the TSF liners should be placed in the TSF by beginning of March.

The liners for the TSF also arrived onsite and were offloaded next to the shed as per Figure 3 & 4*. The rolls of water pipe were also delivered to Kat Gap and can be seen being offloaded and placed next to the water tanks (Figure 3,4 & 5*).

The Turkey's Nest, adjacent to the water bore is almost complete see figures 6 and 7*. Figure 8* shows the route the water pipe will take to the water tanks seen in the distance.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G7J8A390



About Classic Minerals Limited:

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Limited



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
