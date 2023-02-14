Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Classic Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:02:25 2023-02-14 pm EST
0.006500 AUD   +8.33%
05:55pClassic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AW
02/12Classic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AW
02/12Classic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Classic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap

02/14/2023 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update On Construction At Kat Gap

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold mining company, Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to provide an update on activities at Kat Gap.

Classic has completed the foundations both outside and inside the shed. The external foundations will support the beneficiation plant; while the internal one will support the Gold Room. As soon as the 8 days curing is completed the transfer of the plant parts onto the foundations will commence. The Company will provide further updates as the milestones are achieved.

The aerial picture* with the overlay of the engineer's design reflects the progress.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J709M392



About Classic Minerals Limited:

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Limited



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
05:55pClassic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AW
02/12Classic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AW
02/12Classic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AQ
01/30Classic Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/13Classic Minerals Limited - EXTENSIONAL DRILLING RETURNS HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS AT KAT GA..
AQ
01/12Classic Minerals Confirms High-Grade Gold at Kat Gap Project in Western Australia
MT
01/11Classic Minerals Limited Kat Gap Drilling Results and Goldvalley Extension
AW
01/11Classic Minerals Limited Announces Extensional Drilling Returns High Grade Intercepts A..
CI
2022Classic Minerals Limited Kat Gap Processing Facility Construction Update
AW
2022Classic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Kat Gap Processing Facility Construction Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,2 M -9,86 M -9,86 M
Net Debt 2022 5,22 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,18 M 5,70 M 5,70 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Classic Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dean Barry Goodwin Chief Executive Officer
John Hugh Lester Chairman
Lu Ning Yi Non-Executive Director
Frederick Salkanovic Non-Executive Director
Stephen John OGrady Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED-36.84%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.65%38 338
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION2.97%31 423
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.46%23 388
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.8.45%19 437
POLYUS0.00%15 365