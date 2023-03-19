Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Classic Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:36:55 2023-03-19 pm EDT
0.002000 AUD    0.00%
05:10pClassic Minerals Limited Update on Construction at Kat Gap
AW
05:10pClassic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Update on Construction at Kat Gap
AQ
03/14Classic Minerals Starts Haulage of Ore from Mine Site to Kat Gap Processing Facility in Western Australia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Classic Minerals Limited Update on Construction at Kat Gap

03/19/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update on Construction at Kat Gap

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold mining company, Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to provide an update on activities at Kat Gap.

The ancillary and supporting structures as well as all electrical and plumbing work will now commence.

ABOUT THE FORRESTANIA GOLD PROJECT

The FGP Tenements (excluding Kat Gap) are registered in the name of Reed Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX listed Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR). Classic has acquired 80% of the gold rights on the FGP Tenements from a third party, whilst Hannans has maintained its 20% interest in the gold rights. For the avoidance of doubt Classic Ltd owns a 100% interest in the gold rights on the Kat Gap Tenements and also non-gold rights including but not limited to nickel, lithium and other metals.

Classic has inferred and indicated mineral resources of 8.24 Mt at 1.52 g/t for 403,906 ounces of gold, classified and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), with a recent Scoping Study (see ASX Announcement released 2nd May 2017) suggesting both the technical and financial viability of the project. The current post- mining Mineral Resource for Lady Ada, Lady Magdalene and Kat Gap is tabulated below.

Additional technical detail on the Mineral Resource estimation is provided, further in the text below and in the JORC Table 1 as attached to ASX announcements dated 18 December 2019, 21 January 2020, and 20 April 2020.

*To view photos, tables and figures, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5HZLH5PZ



About Classic Minerals Limited:

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Limited



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
05:10pClassic Minerals Limited Update on Construction at Kat Gap
AW
05:10pClassic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Update on Construction at Kat Gap
AQ
03/14Classic Minerals Starts Haulage of Ore from Mine Site to Kat Gap Processing Facility in..
MT
03/14Classic Minerals Limited Update on Construction at Kat Gap
AW
03/14Classic Minerals Limited (asx : CLZ) Update on Construction at Kat Gap
AQ
03/14Classic Minerals Limited - UPDATE ON CONSTRUCTION AT KAT GAP
AQ
03/12Classic Minerals Limited Provides Update on Activities at Kat Gap
CI
02/15Classic Minerals Limited - UPDATE ON CONSTRUCTION AT KAT GAP
AQ
02/14Classic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AW
02/12Classic Minerals Limited Update On Construction At Kat Gap
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,2 M -9,48 M -9,48 M
Net Debt 2022 5,22 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,10 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Classic Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dean Barry Goodwin Chief Executive Officer
John Hugh Lester Chairman
Lu Ning Yi Non-Executive Director
Frederick Salkanovic Non-Executive Director
Stephen John OGrady Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED-78.95%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.06%38 271
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.24%31 820
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.21%23 218
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.17.50%20 482
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED17.30%14 448