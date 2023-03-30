Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Classic Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:36:18 2023-03-30 pm EDT
0.001500 AUD   -25.00%
05:41pClassic Minerals Limited Update on Construction at Kat Gap
AW
03/22Classic Minerals Limited - COMPLETION OF LDA CAPITAL SUBSCRIPTION
AQ
03/20Classic Minerals Limited Completion of Call Notice with LDA Capital
AW
News 
Summary

Classic Minerals Limited Update on Construction at Kat Gap

03/30/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
Update on Construction at Kat Gap

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to report that construction activities are continuing at the Kat Gap processing facility.

Classic has achieved an estimated 80% completion of the construction of the Kat Gap Tailings Storage Facility (TSF).

Site construction is currently focused on surface earthworks including workshop and processing plant installation and TSF.

The stage 1 TSF is approved to hold up to 70,000 tonnes of tailings with capacity to increase holdings up to approximately 130,000 tonnes through a series of wall lifts.

At the current rate of progress, Classic estimates that all earthworks and supporting infrastructure of the TSF should be completed and ready for use in early May 2023 with commercial production expected immediately thereafter.

The Company looks forward to providing regular updates to investors as the construction and commissioning program progresses.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NW68U8BQ



About Classic Minerals Limited:

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Limited



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
