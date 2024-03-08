Classic Scenic Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company's segments include Wooden Picture Frame and Mouldings, Other Timber Products, and Property Holding. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of wooden picture frame mouldings and other timber products. Its Property Holding segment includes holding and rental of properties. The Company offers a variety of wooden picture frame mouldings product such as wood stained, matt color, decorative gilding, gloss lacquer, and laminated veneer, among others. The Company's products are primarily exported to North America, Australia, Japan and Europe. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Rawang (Selangor) and Bidor (Perak), Malaysia. Its Rawang plant comprises of six factories spread over an area of approximately 500,000 square feet (sq ft) and its Bidor plant has a total built-up of 230,000 sq ft. In total, the Company has an installed capacity of 48 million feet per annum.