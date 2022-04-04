Log in
    A214150   KR7214150005

CLASSYS INC.

(A214150)
  Report
04-03
22600 KRW   -3.21%
12:18aCLASSYS : Change of The Largest Shareholder
PU
12:08aCLASSYS : Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
PU
04/04CLASSYS : Change of CEO
PU
CLASSYS : Change of CEO

04/04/2022
Change of CEO
1. Details of Change CEO before Change Sung Jae Jung
CEO after Change -
2. Reasons for Change Resignation
3. Date of Change 2022-04-04
4. Date Of Board Of Directors Resolution -
-Attendance of Outside Directors Present(No.) -
Absent(No.) -
-Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee) -
5. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- CEO Sung Jae Jung resigned on April 4, 2022.

- A new CEO will be appointed by the Board resolution in April 2022.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -
Profile of the Total CEO
Name (Name of Corporation) Date of Birth (Date of Establishment if Corporation) Relationship to Largest Shareholder Number of Shares Shareholding Ratio(%) Remarks
- - - - - -
Professional Background
Name (Name of Corporation) Name of Company Listing Status Date of Delisting(In case of delisted one) Position hire date retirement date Remarks
- - Listed(KOSDAQ Market) - - - - -

Disclaimer

Classys Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
