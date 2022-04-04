|
CLASSYS : Change of CEO
Change of CEO
Profile of the Total CEO
|
1. Details of Change
|
CEO before Change
|
Sung Jae Jung
|
CEO after Change
|
-
|
2. Reasons for Change
|
Resignation
|
3. Date of Change
|
2022-04-04
|
4. Date Of Board Of Directors Resolution
|
-
|
-Attendance of Outside Directors
|
Present(No.)
|
-
|
Absent(No.)
|
-
|
-Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee)
|
-
|
5. Other references useful for making investment decisions
|
- CEO Sung Jae Jung resigned on April 4, 2022.
- A new CEO will be appointed by the Board resolution in April 2022.
|
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
|
-
Professional Background
|
Name (Name of Corporation)
|
Date of Birth (Date of Establishment if Corporation)
|
Relationship to Largest Shareholder
|
Number of Shares
|
Shareholding Ratio(%)
|
Remarks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Name (Name of Corporation)
|
Name of Company
|
Listing Status
|
Date of Delisting(In case of delisted one)
|
Position
|
hire date
|
retirement date
|
Remarks
|
-
|
-
|
Listed(KOSDAQ Market)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
134 B
0,11 B
0,11 B
|Net income 2022
|
55,7 B
0,05 B
0,05 B
|Net cash 2022
|
135 B
0,11 B
0,11 B
|P/E ratio 2022
|26,3x
|Yield 2022
|0,33%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 464 B
1 204 M
1 204 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|9,94x
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,81x
|Nbr of Employees
|245
|Free-Float
|26,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CLASSYS INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|22 600,00 KRW
|Average target price
|26 285,71 KRW
|Spread / Average Target
|16,3%