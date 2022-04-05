CLASSYS : Change of The Largest Shareholder

Change of the largest shareholder due to the deal closing of the stock purchase agreement
-Applicability of Acquisition of Forfeited Shares
No
-Applicability of Lock-up of Shares Acquired
Yes
3. Purpose of Share Acquisition
To manage the business
-Method of Funding for Acquisition
Self-finance
354,919,969,000
Borrowing
315,000,000,000
Name of Lender
KEB Hana Bank, Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.
Borrowing Period
2022-03-31
~
2027-03-31
Collateral
Securities accounts and deposit accounts
-Plan for Appointment/Dismissal of Directors after share acquisition
To change of CEO
4. Date of Change
2022-04-04
5. Date the Change was Confirmed
2022-04-04
6. Other references concerning investment decisions
- Both 'Total Amount of Investment(KRW) and '2. Financial Status and Recent Business Performance(Mil. KRW)' in [Details of the Largest Shareholder(If the Largest Shareholder is an Association)] are the basis of March 31, 2022, and converted into the basic exchange rate(1,211KRW per $1) on March 31, 2022.
- More information about 'Method of Funding for Acquisition' is as follows,
1. Name of Lender: KEB Hana Bank
- Borrowing: KRW 157.5 bn
- Borrowing Period: 2022-03-31~2027-03-31
2. Name of Lender: Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.
- Borrowing: KRW 157.5 bn
- Borrowing Period: 2022-03-31~2027-03-31
- BCPE Centur Investment, LP, the largest shareholder after change, established under Exempted Limited Partnership Act of the Cayman Islands.