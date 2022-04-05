CLASSYS : Change of The Largest Shareholder

- Both 'Total Amount of Investment(KRW) and '2. Financial Status and Recent Business Performance(Mil. KRW)' in [Details of the Largest Shareholder(If the Largest Shareholder is an Association)] are the basis of March 31, 2022, and converted into the basic exchange rate(1,211KRW per $1) on March 31, 2022.



- More information about 'Method of Funding for Acquisition' is as follows,

1. Name of Lender: KEB Hana Bank

- Borrowing: KRW 157.5 bn

- Borrowing Period: 2022-03-31~2027-03-31



2. Name of Lender: Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.

- Borrowing: KRW 157.5 bn

- Borrowing Period: 2022-03-31~2027-03-31



- BCPE Centur Investment, LP, the largest shareholder after change, established under Exempted Limited Partnership Act of the Cayman Islands.