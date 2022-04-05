Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. CLASSYS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A214150   KR7214150005

CLASSYS INC.

(A214150)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-03
22600 KRW   -3.21%
12:18aCLASSYS : Change of The Largest Shareholder
PU
12:08aCLASSYS : Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
PU
04/04CLASSYS : Change of CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLASSYS : Change of The Largest Shareholder

04/05/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Change of The Largest Shareholder
1. Details of Change Before Change Name of the Largest Shareholder Sung Jae Jung and three people
Number of Shares Held 47,783,847
Shareholding Ratio(%) 73.77
After Change Name of the Largest Shareholder BCPE Centur Investments, LP
Number of Shares Held 39,407,057
Shareholding Ratio(%) 60.84
2. Reasons for Change Change of the largest shareholder due to the deal closing of the stock purchase agreement
-Applicability of Acquisition of Forfeited Shares No
-Applicability of Lock-up of Shares Acquired Yes
3. Purpose of Share Acquisition To manage the business
-Method of Funding for Acquisition Self-finance 354,919,969,000
Borrowing 315,000,000,000
Name of Lender KEB Hana Bank, Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.
Borrowing Period 2022-03-31 ~ 2027-03-31
Collateral Securities accounts and deposit accounts
-Plan for Appointment/Dismissal of Directors after share acquisition To change of CEO
4. Date of Change 2022-04-04
5. Date the Change was Confirmed 2022-04-04
6. Other references concerning investment decisions
- Both 'Total Amount of Investment(KRW) and '2. Financial Status and Recent Business Performance(Mil. KRW)' in [Details of the Largest Shareholder(If the Largest Shareholder is an Association)] are the basis of March 31, 2022, and converted into the basic exchange rate(1,211KRW per $1) on March 31, 2022.

- More information about 'Method of Funding for Acquisition' is as follows,
1. Name of Lender: KEB Hana Bank
- Borrowing: KRW 157.5 bn
- Borrowing Period: 2022-03-31~2027-03-31

2. Name of Lender: Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.
- Borrowing: KRW 157.5 bn
- Borrowing Period: 2022-03-31~2027-03-31

- BCPE Centur Investment, LP, the largest shareholder after change, established under Exempted Limited Partnership Act of the Cayman Islands.
※ Relevant Disclosure 2022-01-27 Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
[Details of Change]
Name(Name of Corporation, Association etc.) Relationship Before Change Shares Number After Change Shares Number Remarks
Number of Shares Shareholding Ratio(%) Number of Shares Shareholding Ratio(%)
정성재 The Largest Shareholder before Change 32,983,847 50.92 6,433,489 9.93 -
이연주 Person Affiliated to The Largest Shareholder before Change 6,000,000 9.26 1,943,301 3.00 -
정석원 Person Affiliated to The Largest Shareholder before Change 4,400,000 6.79 0 - -
정서윤 Person Affiliated to The Largest Shareholder before Change 4,400,000 6.79 0 - -
BCPE Centur Investments, LP The Largest Shareholder after Change - - 39,407,057 60.84 -
[Details of the Largest Shareholder(If the Largest Shareholder is an Association)]
1. General Information
- Legal basis AND OTHER ACTS
- Name of Association BCPE Centur Investments, LP
- Registration Number MC-116245
- Number of Investors 2
- Total Amount of Investment(KRW) 675,144,622,033
- Representative of Association Name BCPE Centur GP, LLC (General Partner) Investment Shares(%) 0
- Executive member Name BCPE Centur GP, LLC (General Partner) Investment Shares(%) 0
- The Largest Investor Name BCPE Centur Holdings, LP Investment Shares(%) 90.02
- Details of the major shareholder(10%)
Type Name Shareholding Ratio(%)
- - -
- - -
- Work Experience of The Representative, Executive member, etc
Name Name of Corporation Listing of Corporation Date of Delisting Position Date of Joining Date of Resignation Remarks
- - - - - - - -
- Ownership Experience of The Representative, Executive member, etc
Name Name of Corporation Listing of Corporation Date of Delisting Period of Ownership Remarks
From To
- - - - - - -
2. Financial Status and Recent Business Performance(Mil. KRW)
Fiscal Year 2022 Fiscal Year End 0
Total Assets 675,144 Capital Stock 360,144
Total Liabilities 315,000 Sales 0
Total Shareholders' Equity 360,144 Net Income 0
External Auditor - External Auditor's Opinion -
3. Relationship with the Listed Company
- Relationship between the Listed Company and the Largest Shareholder Association -
- Relationship between a Board Member of the Listed Company and the Largest Shareholder Association Name Relationship with the Largest Shareholder Association
- - -
4. Transaction between the Listed Company and the Largest Shareholder Association for the last 3 years(except for routine transaction)
Type Transaction Details
This Year -
Last Year -
The Year before Last -

Disclaimer

Classys Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 04:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLASSYS INC.
12:18aCLASSYS : Change of The Largest Shareholder
PU
12:08aCLASSYS : Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the..
PU
04/04CLASSYS : Change of CEO
PU
03/31CLASSYS : Outcomes of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/15CLASSYS : Resolutions for Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/15CLASSYS : Relocation of Corporate Headquarters
PU
02/15CLASSYS : 30% or More Change in Sales or Profit/Loss(15% or more in the case of large-scal..
PU
2020CLASSYS INC.(KOSDAQ : A214150) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net income 2022 55,7 B 0,05 B 0,05 B
Net cash 2022 135 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 1 464 B 1 204 M 1 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart CLASSYS INC.
Duration : Period :
CLASSYS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLASSYS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22 600,00 KRW
Average target price 26 285,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Jae Jeong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Woo-Seong Cho Independent Director
Dae-Seong Kim Independent Director
Jeong-Hyun Im Independent Director
Dong-Seok Kim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASSYS INC.20.21%1 240
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-11.23%231 719
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.08%208 819
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-15.88%109 748
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-7.16%76 465
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.01%69 570